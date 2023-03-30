Zhuji ushered in the curtain call at home, Zhejiang East Sunshine team rushed to the top five

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-30 06:36

Hangzhou Daily News Relying on the teamwork of Sun Minghui and Zhu Junlong, the Zhejiang East Sunshine team defeated the visiting Liaoning team by 3 points last night. While winning 7 consecutive victories, it once again proved that the CBA “Devil’s Home” is well-deserved.

Since the resumption of the home and away system in the third stage of the regular season, Zhejiang East Sunshine has not lost at home in Zhuji, and has successively defeated Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu, Liaoning and Guangdong, which are ranked top 3 in the league.

In the 40th round of the league on the evening of March 30th, the Zhejiang East Sunshine team will continue to sit at home to meet the challenge of the Fujian team. This season’s Fujian team is still in the pain of reconstruction after Wang Zhelin’s transfer. After losing to the Guangzhou team at home in the last round, they ranked 17th in the league and have missed the playoffs.

Facing the desperate Fujian team, can Zhejiang East Sunshine seize the opportunity to continue catching up with their opponents to consolidate their advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and can Zhuji remain unbeaten at home?

This game also has an unusual significance. This is not only the last home game of Zhejiang East Sunshine Team in the regular season, but also the CBA curtain call of Zhuji’s home stadium, Zhejiang A&F University Jiyang College Sports Center. Because of the next playoff stage, Zhejiang East Sunshine Team will return to Hangzhou and officially open a five-year home court agreement with Huanglong Sports Center.

In the past few years, no matter whether the CBA is a game system or a home and away system, many teams, including Zhejiang East Sunshine, have left countless memories in Zhuji. Now, it’s time to say goodbye.