The words of the Polish midfielder

Piotr Zielinski, midfielder of Napoli, intervened during Radio Goal on air Kiss Kiss Napoli to talk about the good personal moment and the whole team.

“Good afternoon everybody. My conditions are good, I have been training with the team all the time and I am at your complete disposal for the trip to Cremona “.

“Boniek said I’m the best Pole ever? I thank him very much but I think he is the best, he is a legend “.

“Magical evening for all Neapolitans, we went under real but we were good at recovering. Spalletti congratulated us at the end of the game but reminded us that nothing has yet been done because already with Cremonese it will be another story, we must go there and play our game without fear. We know these teams how excited they are against usIt is true that we did a masterpiece in the Champions League but at the same time there are still many important matches. “

“It’s hard to say if it’s the best game since I’ve been in Naples, we have had so many wonderful games. Already this year there have been others, surely the victory on Tuesday will be historic. We have to be happy with the newcomers, I personally am doing well but I can still improve to get all the results. “

“From outside I have to admit that Lobotka-Anguissa-Zielinski is among the best midfields in Europe“.

“This Napoli can do better than Sarri’s Napoliwe still lack many points but the means are there to turn dreams into reality “.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

