Zikzee, the Series. Thiago Motta dreams with the Flying Dutchman

Joshua Zirkzee he is flying at the start of the season, and with him Bologna is also climbing important positions in the standings. Arrived at the rossoblù club in the summer of 2022, for 8 million euros, last season he was closed by Arnautovic, but the Austrian left, Thiago Motta he entrusted himself to the Dutch striker. And the 2001 class is not disappointing the Italian-Argentine coach’s expectations. In fact, at the start of the season he has already scored 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 league matches.

Derby Meneghino for Zirkzee

Il Milan is looking for a9” reliable and prospective, the eyes of the Rossoneri managers are focusing precisely on Joshua Zirkzee, who is demonstrating all his value at the start of the season, after the past year, where he studied behind a valuable center forward like Marko Arnautovic, who joined Simone Inzaghi’s Inter this year. Inter could knock on the door of the Bologna club again, also because of the four attackers in the squad only Thuram and Lautaro give guarantees in terms of goals and physical reliability, the other two, and we are talking about Arnautovic and Sanchez, are often not in perfect conditions, and with three competitions to honour, a team like the Nerazzurri cannot afford to be caught unprepared.

Watch out for Lazio and Naples

Also there Lazio he would be thinking seriously about the Dutch striker, with a view to rejuvenating the strikers’ fleet, also given the age of Ciro Immobile and above all of Pedro, most likely in his last season with the Biancoceleste. Even though President Lotito’s club has a player like Castellanos in its squad, who is fitting in well, and is growing from game to game, but with characteristics that could go well with Zirkzee. Finally the Napoli you would like to protect for June, especially in case Osimhen decide not to renew his contract expiring in June 2025, and consider the idea of ​​leaving the Neapolitan club. According to rumours, if Napoli were to decide to sink the deal, they would be ready to offer between 12 and 13 million euros plus Zerbin’s price tag.

Bayern Munich has a priority on the purchase

Bologna values ​​the attacker at around 20 million euros, and we believe that below this figure they will not let the Dutch talent leave, also because at whatever price they decide to sell the player, they will have to pay half of the money to Bayern Munich, as at the moment of the sale, the Bavarian club secured 50% of the future resale. But not only that, the Munich club has included in the transfer contract a clause in which it has priority purchase over the attacker, i.e. by paying 40 million euros Zirkzee would return to the club where he grew up, without other teams being able to compete for the contract. purchase.

