Original title: Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training. Name: The Pelicans are very cautious and will not put pressure on him

Beijing time on April 5th, according to a report by the well-known basketball reporter Shams, Zion has participated in low-intensity three-on-three training, but there is still no timetable for his comeback and will be re-evaluated this week.

At the same time, Shams also said that Zion’s injury recovery has improved to a certain extent in the past few weeks, which is a positive signal. But the Pelicans are cautious about his injury and will not rush him back just because the playoffs are approaching.

Previously, according to a report by reporter Chris Haynes, Zion will decide whether he can return during the regular season after the results of the review are released.

Since January 2, Zion has been absent due to a hamstring injury. This season, Zion played only 29 games, averaging 33 minutes per game, scoring 26 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

