Home Sports Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training Mingji: Pelicans are very cautious not to put pressure on him – yqqlm
Sports

Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training Mingji: Pelicans are very cautious not to put pressure on him – yqqlm

by admin
Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training Mingji: Pelicans are very cautious not to put pressure on him – yqqlm
2023-04-05 07:29

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training. Name: The Pelicans are very cautious and will not put pressure on him

Beijing time on April 5th, according to a report by the well-known basketball reporter Shams, Zion has participated in low-intensity three-on-three training, but there is still no timetable for his comeback and will be re-evaluated this week.

At the same time, Shams also said that Zion’s injury recovery has improved to a certain extent in the past few weeks, which is a positive signal. But the Pelicans are cautious about his injury and will not rush him back just because the playoffs are approaching.

Previously, according to a report by reporter Chris Haynes, Zion will decide whether he can return during the regular season after the results of the review are released.

Since January 2, Zion has been absent due to a hamstring injury. This season, Zion played only 29 games, averaging 33 minutes per game, scoring 26 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

So far, the Pelicans have a record of 40 wins and 38 losses, ranking eighth in the West.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Lukaku, knee injury: no Inter-Parma, Handanovic also out

You may also like

The night of the Blues: Rudy Gobert precious,...

Robert Lewandowski in an interview about FC Bayern,...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Enrique, De Zerbi, Potter,...

The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

NBA: Playoffs, Play-In or Completely Out

NBA: Joel Embiid shines as Philadelphia 76ers beat...

U20 World Cup scandal – How Indonesia’s Israel...

I don’t know which national team I will...

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel lose to Freiburg...

KATHY KREINER’S AMAZING GOLD IN GIANT AT INNSBRUCK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy