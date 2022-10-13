Original title: Zion injured Adebayor with 11 points and 25+5, the Heat captured the Pelicans at home

On October 13, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued, and the Heat played against the Pelicans at home. In the end, the Heat defeated the Pelicans 120-103.

Specific score:

31-37, 31-33, 21-30, 20-20 (Pelicans first)

In this game, Zion, the core of the Pelicans, played 10 minutes, and later announced that he would withdraw from the game due to left ankle soreness. The Heat played the main force, Herro felt hot on the outside, scored 23 points on 5 of 7 three-pointers, Adebayor scored a game-high 25 points, and Butler 12 points and 6 assists.

precise data:

Pelicans: Zion 11 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, Hernangomez 17 points and 8 rebounds, Trey Murphy 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist, Nagy Marshall 15 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Alvarado 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Heat: Adebayor 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Herro 23 points and 4 rebounds, Butler 12 points, 2 rebounds and 6 assists, Lowry 5 points and 9 rebounds, Struth 11 points.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: