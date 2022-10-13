Home Sports Zion retires with 11 points, Adebayo 25+5, the Heat beat the Pelicans at home – yqqlm
Sports

Zion retires with 11 points, Adebayo 25+5, the Heat beat the Pelicans at home – yqqlm

by admin
Zion retires with 11 points, Adebayo 25+5, the Heat beat the Pelicans at home – yqqlm

Original title: Zion injured Adebayor with 11 points and 25+5, the Heat captured the Pelicans at home

On October 13, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued, and the Heat played against the Pelicans at home. In the end, the Heat defeated the Pelicans 120-103.

Specific score:

31-37, 31-33, 21-30, 20-20 (Pelicans first)

In this game, Zion, the core of the Pelicans, played 10 minutes, and later announced that he would withdraw from the game due to left ankle soreness. The Heat played the main force, Herro felt hot on the outside, scored 23 points on 5 of 7 three-pointers, Adebayor scored a game-high 25 points, and Butler 12 points and 6 assists.

precise data:

Pelicans: Zion 11 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, Hernangomez 17 points and 8 rebounds, Trey Murphy 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist, Nagy Marshall 15 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Alvarado 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Heat: Adebayor 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Herro 23 points and 4 rebounds, Butler 12 points, 2 rebounds and 6 assists, Lowry 5 points and 9 rebounds, Struth 11 points.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  From Flight Aware to FlightRadar24, the unexpected boom in flight tracking systems

You may also like

Albertini: “Milan, you need a striker. Serie A...

Apu, Boniciolli in attack shows off the Princeton...

Women’s Tennis Association Tour San Diego: Zheng Qinwen...

Champions League, the teams that have already qualified...

Fan Tingyu wins two-game winning streak in the...

Udinese, positive signs from Becao and Walace

Playing a strong team to achieve psychological breakthroughs,...

Basket Champions and Fiba Cup: Reggio and Brindisi...

Morata without fail, Mignolet saves face. Atletico-Bruges: highlights

Great Inter in Barcelona: crazy 3-3! Now for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy