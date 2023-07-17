Zion Williamson: I’m trying to make up for the mistakes I’ve made in the past

In one of his rare media appearances, Zion Williamson argued con Gilbert Arenas weight problems and injuries that prevented him from playing regularly.

“It’s hard, man…You’re at 20, 22, with all the money in the world…well, at least it felt like I had all the money in the world. It’s difficult…Now I’ve decided to surround myself only with wise and judicious people, and start from there”.

“As Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) taught me, I have to take my responsibilities. There are many things I could have done better. Now I’m trying to fix these mistakes.”

“When I’m sitting on the sidelines watching my team-mates in certain matches they are losing, I know that if I were on the pitch I could help them change the result.”

“What would I like people to know about me? I just want to play basketball. I want to stay on the pitch, nobody likes to stay in the pits…”.

