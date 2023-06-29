Home » Zion wows onlookers, lands 360° dunk at elementary school | THE CARTON SHOW
Zion wows onlookers, lands 360° dunk at elementary school

Zion wows onlookers, lands 360° dunk at elementary school

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made a visit to an elementary school in his community, and wowed onlookers with a 360° dunk. Craig Carton praises Zion’s skill, but Tim Hardaway Sr has some concerns about the stars health, despite the masterful dunk. What will it take to see Zion perform at 100% during the Pelicans’ season?

