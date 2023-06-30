Ziyech’s Transfer to Riyadh Victory Falls Through Due to Failed Agreement on Terms

June 30th – In a surprising turn of events, Hakim Ziyech’s much-anticipated transfer to Riyadh Victory has fallen through. According to Saudi media reports today, the club and Ziyech were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of the transfer.

This marks the second time that renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano’s famous catchphrase “here we go” has been overturned in relation to Ziyech’s transfer. During the winter window earlier this year, Romano had announced that Ziyech would be joining Paris on loan. However, due to several administrative errors, the transfer ultimately did not materialize.

Ziyech’s failed transfer to Paris raised eyebrows and led to disappointment among fans and officials. The club missed the transfer deadline due to a mishap with three incorrect documents being submitted. As a result, Paris expressed their frustration and lodged an appeal, which was subsequently dismissed.

Riyadh Victory’s pursuit of the talented Moroccan midfielder seemed promising, but negotiations hit a stalemate over the agreed upon terms. As of now, it remains unclear what specific aspects of the transfer failed to meet both parties’ expectations.

This news comes as a blow to Ziyech, who is undoubtedly keen to make a move to a new club where he can showcase his skills and potentially secure more playing time. It remains to be seen what alternative options Ziyech may explore, as well as if Riyadh Victory will pursue other potential transfer targets.

The football community and fans alike are eagerly awaiting further updates on Ziyech’s future and the potential resolution of this transfer saga. It remains to be seen how Ziyech’s career will unfold and which club will ultimately secure his services.

Disclaimer: This article contains information uploaded and published by users of the self-media platform “NetEase”. The platform solely provides information storage services. Any content, including pictures or videos, is uploaded and posted by users of NetEase Hao, a social media platform that only provides information storage services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

