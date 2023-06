Olympic snowboarding champion from Beijing Ester Ledecká won the Jiří Stanislav Guth-Jarkovský Award for the most valuable performance of the year for the second time in her career. The three-time Olympic champion dominated the athletes’ vote and thus followed up on the triumph from 2018. Last year, judoka Lukáš Krpálek won the trophy named after the founder of the Czech Olympic Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook