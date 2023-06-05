Home » Zlatan Ibrahimovic, goals and memorable moments of a “god” career – Corriere TV
From his debut at Malmoe to his love for Milan, the best goals and famous phrases of the Swedish striker

(LaPresse) Zlatan Ibrahimovic begins his career as a professional in 1999 in Sweden at Malmoe, his hometown team. Rebel character, given by a not easy childhood, he immediately imposed himself for his physique and incredible technique. He moved to Ajax in 2001 for around 8 million euros. He is a record figure at that time for the Amsterdam club and for Dutch football.

Here he meets Mino Raiola, the agent who will accompany him for almost his entire career. A bond that will only be broken with the death of the prosecutor in 2022. In 2004 he lands in Italy. In the first two seasons he played for Juventus who will leave after Calciopoli. From 2006 he wears the Inter shirt and becomes the highest paid player in the world: he wins 3 championships. In 2009 he moves to Barcelona: a season marked by the bad relationship with coach Guardiola. From 2010 to 2012 his first adventure at Milan: he immediately wins a championship.

Then it moves under the Eiffel Tower: with the PSG shirt in 4 years he scored 156 goals in 180 games. Then adventures in the Premier League with Manchester United and in the United States with Los Angeles Galaxy In 2020 he returns to Milan: takes a team in great difficulty and in two years the door to win the Scudetto.

On 4 June 2023 he announced his retirement at San Siro after Milan-Verona With the shirt of his national team, Sweden, he plays 122 scoring 62 goals, some crazy Histrionic character signs two successful autobiographies: “Io, Ibra” and “Adrenalina”. In 2021 also a successful film dedicated to his life: “Zlatan”. In 2021 he is also one of the most important guests of the Sanremo Festival of Amadeus. (LaPresse)

