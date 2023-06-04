Home » Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41

by admin
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41
Ibrahimovic and many of his team-mates and the crowd were in tears as he announced his retirement on the pitch

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you,” the Swede told AC Milan’s fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday’s final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

He scored 511 career goals and won league titles in four countries.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

But he played only four times and started one match for the Serie A side this term – and scored one goal – following a series of injuries.

The striker also retires as Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.

He quit the national side after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

More to follow.

See also  Agnelli's letter: "When the team isn't compact, it lends its side to the opponents"

You may also like

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a...

At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not...

Wágner on Příbram: As long as the financial...

But when will the second meeting take place?

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win...

Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A...

BENJAMIN KLEIBRINK’S SURPRISE GOLD IN FOIL AT THE...

the Scudetto party (with fireworks) seen from the...

The 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy