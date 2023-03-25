The hockey players of Zlín advanced to the final of the first league and took another step towards returning to the extra league, from which they were relegated last year after 42 years. In the fifth semi-final, they won on the ice of the winners of the regular season Třebíč 2:1 and dominated the series 4:1 for the matches. Vsetín, on the other hand, did not use the match point at home and lost to Prostějov 1:3. With a score of 2:3 in the game, the Hawks will also avoid elimination at home on Monday.

