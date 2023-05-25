Zlín – Ostrava 2:1, Vrba’s team is alive! Janetzký saved Zlín with a goal just before the end

The already saved Baník came out with seven changes compared to the last match and, except for the first five minutes, had to face the onslaught of “Shoemakers”, who started with maximum commitment and effort. However, it was difficult for the home team to create chances at first. Fantiš’s attempt in the 25th minute was eliminated by the young goalkeeper Baník Hrubý in his league debut.

Baník took the initiative over time and was able to take the lead in the 31st minute. The video referee Adámková confirmed to the head referee Szikszay a foul by Cedidla in the penalty area on Almási, but Dostál caught the ordered penalty kick. It encouraged the home team, but by the end of the half they turned the onslaught into inaccurate shots by Hrubý and Balaj.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK Goalkeeper Stanislav Dostál from Zlín.

Zlín had to throw all their forces into attack after the break and soon got a goal. Fantiš jumped highest on Hrubé’s cross and sent the home side into the lead in the 47th minute. He scored for the second time in a row. However, the lead did not last long for the “Shoemakers”. Six minutes later, Miškovič hit the post from far and Cadu put the ball into the net.

Zlín once again found themselves on the verge of direct relegation and had to attack again. Slončík hit the post shortly after Ostrava’s equaliser, other attempts were covered by the Baník defense. The home team’s pressure increased, Balaj’s header was saved by goalkeeper Hrubý.

The decision came only in the 87th minute, when Janetzký, following Hrubé’s cross, cheered up the home stands with the winning goal. He made his mark in the league for the first time since September. Zlín defeated Ostrava at home in the highest competition after six matches, Baník did not score after four rounds.