Zlín – Poruba 3:4 SN, Poor start of the favorite. Zlín entered the season with a defeat

The Zlín Rams were already losing after 57 seconds after a goal by Ondřej Šedivý, and captain Bedřich Köhler equalized in the 13th minute. In time 36:57, Sedivý returned the lead to the guests with a numerical advantage. In 70 seconds, Köhler also scored for the second time, and after 188 seconds of the third period, Martin Lang turned the score around. In the 54th minute, full back Jiří Klimíček forced overtime. In the shootout, only Šedivý and Tomáš Šoustal made it for Ostrava.

Vsetín in Třebíč already decided in the first period. In the 14th minute, defender Jakub Ďurkáč opened the scoring in a power play, and eight seconds before the end of the opening act, 18-year-old forward Matyáš Dědek increased the score in his competitive debut in the first team. Another goal was not scored and the Russian Valach goalkeeper Maxim Žukov started the season with a clean sheet thanks to 28 successful saves.

Znojmo returned to the first league after 12 years, of which ten seasons were spent in the international Austrian league ICEHL (formerly EBEL) and two in the second league. However, they did not get a point gain and lost at home to Jihlava 2:3. Otakar Šik put Dukla in the lead in the 4th minute after an individual action, and David Bartoš added the second goal for the visitors halfway through the game. In 44 seconds, the Orli gained the upper hand thanks to Martin Šťovíčk, but in the 54th minute, Šimon Jelínek restored Jihlava’s two-goal lead. In 70 seconds, Dominik Sklenář brought the home team back into touch, but the visitors defended their narrow lead.

In addition to Žukov, Jakub Soukup from Kolín was also happy from scratch, scoring 21 hits and helping to a 2:0 home victory over Přerov. The Kozlovs decided in the final act. Petr Koukal, the 41-year-old world champion from Germany in 2010, scored the winning goal in 43:05 on the power play. Daniel Šedivý secured the lead in 99 seconds.

Prague Slavia lost at home to Litoměřice 3:5, despite leading 3:2 after the first period. However, the visiting Stadion already led twice in that game and in the 37th minute, Přemysl Svoboda started a turnaround in their own weakening. After 19 seconds of the third period, Jakub Černohorský decided and Jan Vopat ensured the result.

Sokolov won in Frýdek-Místek 4:3 in overtime and at 64:42 Tomáš Vracovský decided it in a four-on-three power play with his second goal of the game. After a goal and an assist, David Přikryl and Roman Přikryl scored as winners, and František Klejna scored two passes.

1st round of the first hockey league: Frýdek-Místek – Sokolov 3:4 in overtime. (1:1, 0:0, 2:2 – 0:1) Goals: 13. Haman, 47. Kowalczyk, 57. Urbanec – 43. and 65. Vracovský, 17. Kofroň, 58. R. Přikryl. Referee: Skopal, Ondráček – Maštalíř, Roischel. Exclusion: 5:4. Usage: 1:1. In weakening: 1:0. Spectators: 844 Třebíč – Vsetín 0:2 (0:2, 0:0, 0:0) Goals: 14. Ďurkáč, 20. Dědek. Referee: Kvétoň, Jaroš – Maňák, Pěkný. Exclusion: 3:5. Usage: 0:1. Spectators: 953 Kolín – Přerov 2:0 (2:0, 0:0, 0:0) Goals: 44. Koukal, 45. D. Šedivý. Referee: Bejček, Kosnar – Juránek, Štěpánek. Exclusion: 5:5. Usage: 1:0. Spectators: 860 Slavia Prague – Litoměřice 3:5 (3:2, 0:1, 0:2) Goals: 9. Slavíček, 14. T. Knotek, 19. E. Kulda – 5. Ton, 11. Kuťák, 37. P. Svoboda, 41. Černohorský, 50. J. Vopat. Referee: Cáp, Šico – Belko, Kokrment. Exclusion: 3:6. Usage: 1:0. Underweight: 0:1. Spectators: 845Zlín – Poruba 3:4 after sam. raids (1:1, 1:1, 1:1 – 0:0) Goals: 13th and 39th Köhler, 43rd M. Lang – 1st, 37th and the decisive one. raid O. Šedivý, 54. Klimíček. Referee: Pilný, Veselý – Augusta, Bohuněk. Exclusion: 7:9, in addition Z. Sedlák – Lemcke both 5 min., T. Voráček 5 min. and until the end of the match. Usage: 0:1. Spectators: 3126 Znojmo – Jihlava 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:1) Goals: 32. Šťovíček, 55. D. Sklenář – 4. Šik, 31. D. Bartoš, 54. Š. Jelínek. Referee: Cabák, Vrba – Štofa, Thuma. Exclusion: 4:6, in addition D. Sklenář – Krajč both 5 min., D. Kolář 5 min. and until the end of the match. No use. Spectators: 1952Duel Prostějov – Pardubice B was prematurely ended after the first period at 0:0 due to unsuitable ice surface.