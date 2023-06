He admits the problems, but he does not consider them to be fatal. Zdeněk Červenka, the owner of football Zlín, reacts for Sport.cz to the decrease of approximately thirteen million crowns, which was brought to the budget of the first league club by important partners Trinity Bank and Climax last season. In addition, in the end, the expected return of the Vsetin company Fastav Development will not happen. She sponsored the club in the recent past.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook