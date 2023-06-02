Zlín – Vyškov 1:0, Vrba’s team worked hard for the win, the fight for the first league is open

As expected, Vyškov started with six African players and faced the onslaught of the home team from the first minutes. In the seventh minute, Slončík shot over from ten meters after Hrubé’s cross.

A hard shot by the Vyško captain Němeček, which the goalkeeper Dostál had to push out for a corner, fit into Zlín’s superiority. But the “cobblers” lacked greater accuracy of passes and a moment of surprise. In the 25th minute, after a pass from Balaje, Fantiš failed in the end, on the other hand, after a fast break by the guests, Kanakimana, Vyško’s best scorer of the season, hit the post.

After half an hour, the visiting defense became confused, but Srubek blocked Slončík’s shot at the abandoned goal at the last moment. Zlín was troubled by the speed and technical skill of the African attackers, after one break, Kanakimana was close to the leading goal again.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK From the left, Vukadin Vukadinovič from Zlín and Lukáš Lahodní from Vyškov.

After the break, the game was even, Vyškov got more into the half of the home team, but after an hour of play they paid for a mistake in the play. Following the axis of Fantiš, Hrubý, the ball reached Dramé and the substitute French midfielder opened the scoring with a shot from ten meters.

The visitors continued to try to equalize, and Zlín’s path to Kinski’s goal opened up again. Simerský’s header and another Drámé rán had interesting parameters.

Vintr did not convert a promising chance to equalize, and in the end Vyškov seemed to run out of strength. Zlín kept the win and partially avenged the opponent’s fall home defeat 0:1 in the round of 16 of the cup. “Shoemakers” did not lose at their stadium for the fourth time in a row.