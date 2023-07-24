Znařka Kubová advanced to the semi-finals of the 100 at the WC

In her first appearance at the world championship in Fukuoka, Japan, the 31-year-old Czech record holder Kubová took care of the first Czech participation in the evening program. The seventh woman of the 2017 World Cup will improve on the last championship. Last year in Budapest, she was 18th with a loss of six hundredths in the semi-finals. This time the hundreds played for her.

Franta also showed his season high. In the heat with a performance of 54.50, he fell short of his personal record by 34 hundredths.

The final block will start at 13:00 CET, the Kubova race is scheduled for 13:53 CET.

