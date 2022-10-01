Home Sports Zola: “I’ll tell you about Giroud. Chelsea-Milan? What a match!”
It is that of the decisive goals. He is a leader in the service of comrades. “He is first of all an excellent professional, intelligent and always correct. He never complains, even when sitting on the bench he would have reason to do so”: Gianfranco Zola, who coached him at Chelsea, described the Frenchman from Milan to Sportweek, who on Wednesday in the Champions League he returns to London to face his former team

He is the man of heavy goals, because only those who do not score when needed can count them and do not weigh them. The brace in last season’s derby scudetto, the “dirty” one scored in Naples with a side kick deflecting a wrong shot from Calabria, the first two of the three to Sassuolo who in May awarded Milan the title of Champion of Italy. Even earlier, when he wore the Chelsea shirt, and did so until last calendar year, one goal in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal, four at Sevilla in the Champions League the following year (first Blues player to score many at once in Europe).

