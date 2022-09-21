MONTANARO

Deserved victory of a good Montanaro in the derby against Strambinese 1924, in front of the public friend of Italo Giavarini. It ends 2-1 for the low-Canavesani, appearing more maneuvers especially in the middle of the field and dangerous in the parts of Gillone, good at saving him from a worse passive with excellent interventions.

Strambinese 1924 who, on the other hand, appeared in difficulty during the construction phase on the ball lap from behind, above all due to the high pressure of the hosts. Montanaro who immediately starts strong and after not even a turn of the clock hands close to the advantage with Simone Zorzi who bowls an inviting ball in the penalty area for Cantone, who guilty left all alone raises his shot too much. Averted danger of the Strambinese 1924, which risks shortly thereafter, first with a shot from Gottardo and then with Simone Zorzi, but Gillone is careful and thwarts the threat. Montanaresi still dangerous at 17 ‘when, on the development of a free kick by D’Agostino, Cristian Zorzi does not reach the deviation in the goal for a matter of centimeters. The same happens, 3 minutes later, but with reversed doors in Mendo. At 25 ‘another goal ball arrives for the hosts, again with Simone Zorzi, but even in this circumstance between the Montanaro and the goal there is Gillone who still thwarts the threat.

We go to the interval on the score still pinned on 0-0, but the feeling is that this result is not the final one and, in fact, after just 2 minutes of play of the second half, the Montanaro takes the lead. Simone Zorzi is quicker than everyone to take advantage of a misunderstanding between Migliorin and Gillone who asked for the ball, to slip between the two and comfortably deposit the ball on the net. Pesce’s team, which in the meantime has thrown both Hij and Di Nuzzo into the fray, is not there and reacts. At 9 ” from Di Nuzzo’s own foot a very poisonous free-kick starts in the penalty area for Mendo, whose killer instinct is rewarded with the 1-1 goal. This equality, however, does not last very long, because Morisi plays the Piovesan card and the choice turns out to be more appropriate than ever. In fact, just 4 minutes pass and the newcomer makes a turn in the penalty area, sending the ball to the far post and petrifying Gillone, gaining the advantage. The Montanaro then touches on more than one occasion the 3-1 always with Piovesan, but Gillone will never be overcome.

To recover, Pesce also inserts Scognamiglio, passing from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-4 with Di Nuzzo, Scognamiglio, Mendo and Sardella, but the much hoped-for 2-2 will never arrive. In the 3 minutes of recovery, in fact, the Montanaro is good at closing all the gates and preventing the Strambinesi guns from approaching the goal defended by Fornaro. With this score the Montanaro repeats the victory seven days earlier with Pro Palazzolo, while the Strambinese 1924 is forced to a new stop, after the internal one a week ago against Ponderano. –