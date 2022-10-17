Original title: ZOZO Championship Bradley breaks four-year championship drought! Fowler, Putnam T2

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Graphic) On October 16, Beijing time, the final round of the ZOZO Championship is over. After the move, Keegan Bradley, who ranked second alone, played steadily, with a 68 (-2) in this round to achieve a go-ahead (total score -15), and won the PGA Tour championship trophy after four years!

54-hole leader Rich Fowler (E in this round) and Andrew Putnam in the same group (-2 in this round) are in T2 with a total score of -14. Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo shot the second-best 64 of the round (-6) to finish fourth alone (-13 overall).

Zand Schauffele played well (-5 in this round, total score -10) and finally rose to T9. The defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (+1 in this round, -3 in total) finally ranked in T40. Chinese Taipei player Pan Zhengcong (+3 in this round, total score E) finally ranked T59.

Bradley is excited to hold the cup and keep the clouds open to see the moon!

After three rounds, Keegan Bradley, who ranked second alone, had a smooth start this round. After consecutive par pars on holes 1-4, he seized the opportunity on holes 5-6 and made two birdies in a row. He rose to a solo lead; after the turn, he made another birdie on the 11th hole, and even though bogeys on the 14th and 16th put him briefly in crisis, a key birdie putt on the 17th gave him the last laugh.

(On the 6th hole, Bradley attacked the flag, then birdied and rose to the top)

Bradley’s iron and putting performance this week was the key to his victory, with a greens-on-the-greens percentage of 77.78, the highest in T3, and the sixth-best putts after par (1.661). Prior to this week, he was fifth in putting points of the season and 10th in tee shots.

“I was in the same group with Tiger here and watched him win,” said Bradley, one of the course’s 18-hole record holders who shot a 63 in 2019. “Thanks to Japan and ZOZO Championship, top games and stadiums.”

Bradley, who broke the four-year championship drought, was very excited and choked up for a while in an interview. He thanked his wife and coaches and other important supporters, and said: “I worked hard in the offseason. This is what I want to do. Yes, I want to win, I want to be in the Ryder Cup, I want to be part of the conversation. It’s a good start.”

(Bradley takes the cup!)

Bradley was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2011, and at the peak of his debut, he won two that season, including his only major victory to date (the PGA Championship). After going through ups and downs, he won his fourth career title (BMW Championship) in the 2017-18 season and never again. This week’s groundbreaking victory is an opportunity for the 36-year-old to rejuvenate his career.

Leaderboard The final round of Arcadia Golf Narashino Country Club was still low-score, and the top players played relatively conservatively, but there were still many wonderful shots. Richie Fowler, who was one breath away from victory again, failed to blow up the "orange storm" with the support of the "orange fans", and only shot 2 birds and 2 bogeys. 70 (E), with the same group of Andrew ·Putnam (-2 in this round) finished the race with a total score of -14 and was ranked T2. Fowler's three-year championship drought continues, and Putnam has failed to get a taste of victory after his maiden win four years ago. Hopefully this week's result is a good sign for them to break the drought. (No. 7, Fowler in "Final Orange" tee-off, followed by birdie) Argentine player Emiliano Grillo played well, with 7 birds and 1 bogey of 64 (-6), and with this second-round result, he rose to the fourth finish alone (total score -13) ). The best score in this round came from Australian player Lucas Herbert, who hit a course-record 63 (-7), with a total score of -7, and finished with a T59. Also in T59 is Chinese Taipei player Pan Zheng-Cong, who shot 73 (+3) in the final round. (On the 17th hole, Grillo attacked the flag, followed by a birdie) Victor Hovland (-1 in this round), Saif Tigara (-3 in this round) and Hayden Barkley (-2 in this round) finished the race with a total score of -12. The rank is T5. Cameron Champ (-1 this round) was one shot away in eighth alone. Zand Schauffele played well this round, shooting the third-best 65 (-5) in a single round, and rose to T9 to finish (total score -10). (The 12th hole, Jiujin Liaochang pushes for birdie) Among the 16 local players, the highest ranked 20-year-old teenager Jiujin Liao (E in this round) and 22-year-old former amateur world No. 1 Nakajima Keita (-1 in this round) ranked in T12 with a total score of -9. . The champion of the previous event, Hideki Matsuyama (+1 in this round) ranked in T40 with a total score of -3.

