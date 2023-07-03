Zozosuit: the Smart Suit that Revolutionizes Fitness Tracking

Zozofit’s Zozosuit takes the experience of wearable technology to a new level. Currently available only in the United States at a price of $98, this product comes as a diving suit and offers the possibility of carrying out three-dimensional scans of one’s body. Using images captured from different angles, Zozosuit creates a precise 3D scan of the body. Regarding accuracy, Zozofit says it is “similar to that of a laser scanner and can be reproduced reliably, thus avoiding the risk of human error during measurement”. However, Zozofit points out that there is a “quarter-inch margin of error” depending on where on the body the measurement is taken.

“Zozofit offers a whole new perspective on how to transform our bodies,” Madeleine Kanazawa, Zozofit’s vice president of marketing, said in an email interview earlier this month. “People often feel frustrated with the information provided by the scale, as it doesn’t always reflect the perception they have of their own body. What Zozofit offers is a more comprehensive fit measurement, providing an in-depth analysis that highlights in detail how the body changes from one scan to the next”.

Kanazawa continues: “Health and technology are closely linked with the Zozosuit. The Zozosuit is a wearable technology designed to support daily health and wellness goals of consumers. Continuously track your body data and show the progress you’ve made. They work in synergy to provide you with unique insights and create a support system for your journey, helping you set and achieve your goals.”

Zozosuit differs from ordinary wearable devices as it is only intended to track a person’s fitness. With regards to disabilities, the application of Zozosuit may itself constitute an assistive technology.

The company is actively working on integrating the Zozosuit with the API in Apple HealthKit, making the suit even more user-friendly thanks to the vast array of data collected by Apple’s framework. In addition, new features are under development for the app called ColorMetric, which promises to offer a complete and visually stunning experience for tracking and analyzing body shape transformations.

This innovative feature uses a rich range of colors in body scans and combines them into a gradient system to highlight the changes. According to Kanazawa, users will be able to easily identify areas where changes have occurred thanks to the intensity of the color, which is “directly proportional” to the percentage of change between scans. Describing the operation of ColorMetric, he explained: “As the degree of change or delta increases, the intensity of the color also intensifies, providing a clear visual guide to areas that have undergone significant transformations.”

“This intuitive approach based on color makes it much easier to evaluate progress in body shape, making it engaging and fun.” He further added that the ultimate goal is that people never see their body measurements as a “time of fear,” but rather as an opportunity for personal growth.

For more information: zozofit.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

