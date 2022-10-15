Original title: Zuo Zhen talked about losing in the year: the defense was not well done in the end, and the vacant opportunity was not grasped

Live it, October 14th. Today’s CBA regular season, Sichuan lost 98-106 to Guangzhou. After the game, Sichuan men’s basketball player Zuo Zhennian was interviewed by the media.

When it comes to the game, he said: “It’s a bit of a pity today. The defense didn’t do a good job in the end. We have one or two more open opportunities, and the result may be different.”

Talking about the performance of himself and domestic players, Zuo Zhennian said: “Everyone is working hard, and what Director Mo asks of us is to play our own thing in every game.”

Talking about the improvement in the offseason, Zuo Zhennian said: “The training time is relatively hard, and the team’s requirements are relatively strict, and the details are well done.”

Talking about the expectations of the new season, Zuo Zhennian said: “I hope the team and myself will get better and better. Playing one game at a time, the vision is not so good, just play the first stage well.”

Speaking of Guidance Mo, Zuo Zhennian said: “Guide Mo is also very good to me in private, and I should repay him on the court. He is very strict on the court and in training. Off the court, he is a senior and a good big brother.”

In this campaign, Zuo Zhennian scored 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals.

