Simon Zurkowski , still without minutes with his Poland in Qatar, spoke at the press conference also talking about his situation at Fiorentina. These are his words:

We are such a well-coordinated team that everyone supports everyone. Everyone is ready to step in and give 100%. Obviously, nobody likes the reserve role. There is anger, but the team is more important and everyone would jump into the fire for their teammates. Florentine? I’m sorry about the way things are going. Hope that changes when I return from Qatar.