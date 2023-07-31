Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg

Alexander Zverev celebrated his long-awaited home win at the ATP clay court tournament in Hamburg. The German defeated the Serb Laslo Djere 7:5 6:3 in the final on Sunday.

The world number 57. Djere claimed the ATP-19. Zverev and missed four breakballs in the first set when the score was 4: 4. The Hamburger responded with pressure and secured the first round with the break to win the set 7:5. In the second set, Zverev took the service game from his opponent when the score was 4: 3 and converted his first match point after 1:50 hours.

Zverev celebrates home triumph in Hamburg

“I was born here, grew up here on the courts and held a tennis racket in Hamburg for the first time. This tournament is worth so much more than many ATP tournaments,” said Zverev after the game. It was the German’s first tournament victory after his serious ankle injury at the French Open last year.

