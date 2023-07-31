Home » Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg
Sports

Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg

by admin
Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg

Alexander Zverev celebrated his long-awaited home win at the ATP clay court tournament in Hamburg. The German defeated the Serb Laslo Djere 7:5 6:3 in the final on Sunday.

The world number 57. Djere claimed the ATP-19. Zverev and missed four breakballs in the first set when the score was 4: 4. The Hamburger responded with pressure and secured the first round with the break to win the set 7:5. In the second set, Zverev took the service game from his opponent when the score was 4: 3 and converted his first match point after 1:50 hours.

Zverev celebrates home triumph in Hamburg

“I was born here, grew up here on the courts and held a tennis racket in Hamburg for the first time. This tournament is worth so much more than many ATP tournaments,” said Zverev after the game. It was the German’s first tournament victory after his serious ankle injury at the French Open last year.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Marta: Brazil name forward in squad for sixth Women's World Cup

You may also like

Atalanta, the ranking of record transfers in the...

Women’s World Cup: surprise Colombia, beats Germany –...

Beyond the exposure of Les Bleues, French women’s...

David Beckham and Victoria, is quarrel with Meghan...

China Roller Skating Marathon Open (Harbin Station) Attracts...

Czech Republic – Jordan 80:79, Czech basketball players...

Seattle Mariners Win 4-0 Against Arizona Diamondbacks, Luis...

USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to...

Bundesliga: Storm beats ten “violets” for sure

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy