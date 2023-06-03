Home » Zverev eliminates Tiafoe in the third round
Zverev eliminates Tiafoe in the third round

Zverev eliminates Tiafoe in the third round

Alexander Zverev fought his way into the round of 16 at the French Open in Paris. On the night of Sunday, the Olympic champion defeated the American number 12, Frances Tiafoe, in 3:41 hours 3:6 7:6 (6/3) 6:1 7:6 (7/5). The 26-year-old German only converted the first match point 18 minutes after midnight.

Zverev is among the top 16 at the Clay Grand Slam tournament in Paris for the sixth time in a row and now meets Grigor Dimitrow. The Bulgarian beat Daniel Altmaier confidently 6:4 6:3 6:1 and thus prevented a German round of 16 duel.

Also Ruud and Rune in the round of 16

Numbers four and six of the tournament also reached the round of 16 on Saturday. The Norwegian Casper Ruud gave up the first set against the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen, but eventually won 4:6 6:4 6:1 6:4. The Dane Holger Rune ended the successful run of the Argentinian qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri with 6:4 6:1 6:3.

The US American Taylor Fritz, seeded number 9, lost 6:3 3:6 4:6 5:7 to Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo. Cerundolo’s compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat number 15 seeded Croatian Borna Coric 6-3 7-6 (7/5) 6-2.

