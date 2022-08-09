The German, stopped by a serious injury at Roland Garros, is on his way back to the Tour and shares the first exchanges after the ankle operation, with New York in the crosshairs

“A happy child who finally returns to his favorite playground”. This is how Alexander Zverev defines himself in his last social post, with which he announced the long-awaited return to the field after the serious right ankle injury remedied at Roland Garros during the semifinal played with the host Rafa Nadal. An operation and two months in the pits after Sascha then returns to hold the racket and exchange with a single goal: that of returning to the Tour.

Many messages of support that followed the publication of the video of the German, starting with that of his colleague and compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff who left a simple but significant heart among the comments. In addition, in Germany they also made themselves heard by the world of football, with the Munich and German national forward Kevin Volland who dedicated a heartfelt “vamos” to Sascha.

Date to be decided — The date of the comeback has not yet been set but the hope for Sascha is to be able to return to the tennis stages that counts as soon as possible. In fact, Zverev’s sights are on the US Open (scheduled in New York from 29 August to 11 September), where in 2020 he reached the final, defeated by his long-time friend Dominic Thiem after having been ahead by two sets. However, despite the enthusiasm for having returned to grip the racket, in his latest statements he did not go too far on his participation in the upcoming Grand Slam: “At the moment we have not established a certain date, but we work daily so that he can return to the first possible. I don’t want to rush the times, I try to do what my body allows me to do. We are focusing on foot mobility and add new exercises week by week. The Us Open? I don’t think too much about my participation ”. See also ATP year-end finals: Zverev wins men's singles again | Medvedev | Big Three | Djokovic

Patience — In short, a race against time would do more damage than anything else in a situation that requires patience more than anything else: “I am not a patient at all but now I have to learn to be patient”, said Zverev who after the unpleasant experience seems to have partly curbed the impetus of youth to leave more room for maturity. “I don’t want to go to the US Open to play the first round, go home and take the experience with me. This is not the plan. I want to play in the US Open so that I have a chance to go far and compete with the best players. All this I can do only if I am completely healed ”.

