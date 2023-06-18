Zverev new opponent from Thiem in Halle

Dominic Thiem has a new opponent at the ATP lawn tournament in Halle. The Lower Austrian, who continues to struggle for his form, meets local hero Alexander Zverev in the first round instead of Felix Auger-Aliassime. This was announced by the tournament director on Sunday.

The twelfth in the world rankings from Canada had to pull out due to injury. For him, the German French Open semi-finalist was number nine in the seeding list and took the place of Auger-Aliassime in the tableau.

In the previous eleven duels with Olympic champion Zverev, Thiem has emerged victorious eight times, and he also won the most important match between friendly players to date: In the US Open final in 2020, the Austrian turned a 0-2 set deficit and won his first Grand Slam -Title that Zverev is still waiting for.

Thiem, who is currently 89th in the world rankings – and thus 66 positions behind Zverev – surprisingly failed right at the start of the Challenger tournament in Perugia. He received a wild card at the top-class Wimbledon preparation tournament in Westphalia.

More see Current ATP Tournaments