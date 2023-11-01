Zverev rallies to victory while Hulkac impresses in ATP Paris Masters

ATP Paris Masters – Zverev Reverses Promotion and Hurkacs Gets Off to a Good Start

The ATP 1000 Paris Masters kicked off with some thrilling matches in the men’s singles first round. No. 10 seed Alexander Zverev had to fight hard to secure his spot in the second round as he faced qualifier Filip Krajinovic. After losing the first set 4-6, Zverev made a comeback and claimed victory with a 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.

In another intense battle, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Miomir Kecmanovic. The match went into a deciding set after the players won a set each. Fokina showcased his resilience and emerged victorious with a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 score.

Dusan Lajovic also advanced to the second round after defeating American wildcard entry Tommy Paul. Lajovic displayed a strong performance, winning the match with a 7-5, 6-3 scoreline.

One of the standout performances of the day came from Marton Fucsovics. He defeated Sebastian Korda in an exciting three-set encounter. Fucsovics started strong with a 6-3 win in the first set. Although Korda fought back to claim the second set in a tiebreaker, Fucsovics maintained his composure and secured a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Another player who impressed was German qualifier Daniel Altmeier. He defeated Pedro Martinez Portero in straight sets with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline. This win marked Altmeier’s first victory against a top 50 player on hard courts, adding another milestone to his career.

However, it was not all good news for the French fans. Gael Monfils, who has been enjoying a resurgence in form recently, suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first round. He missed a match point against Federico Delbonis and was ultimately defeated with a 6-4, 6-7(2), 5-7 score.

A disappointment occurred when American player Taylor Fritz had to withdraw from the tournament due to a waist and abdominal injury. Despite his victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round, Fritz’s injury forced him to withdraw from further participation in the ATP 1000 Paris Masters.

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more exhilarating matches and surprises from the top tennis stars competing in the prestigious ATP 1000 Paris Masters.

