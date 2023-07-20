Home » Zverev was again accused of being beaten on the ground, and he was called out by his female partners
by admin
German tennis player Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of Roland Garros. | photo: Reuters

According to reports, the partner of the Olympic champion from Tokyo, Brenda Pateaov, had a daughter who will be two years old this year. This was confirmed by her first representatives and they emphasized that their client did not even file a claim for financial compensation with Zverev.

In contrast to the case of imprisonment, through the criminal warrant of the state representative, the court of the main body, but a written request for the imposition of the penalty. This should be in the form of a fine or a maximum term of imprisonment.

Zverev was accused of domestic violence in 2021 by his former girlfriend, Olga Arypov. However, the five-time search did not bring enough evidence and the case was closed in January of this year. After an independent investigation, the ATP association also exonerated the tennis player.

