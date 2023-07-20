Zverev was again accused of being beaten on the ground, and he was called out by his female partners

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of Roland Garros. | photo: Reuters
According to reports, the partner of the Olympic champion from Tokyo, Brenda Pateaov, had a daughter who will be two years old this year. This was confirmed by her first representatives and they emphasized that their client did not even file a claim for financial compensation with Zverev.
In contrast to the case of imprisonment, through the criminal warrant of the state representative, the court of the main body, but a written request for the imposition of the penalty. This should be in the form of a fine or a maximum term of imprisonment.
Zverev was accused of domestic violence in 2021 by his former girlfriend, Olga Arypov. However, the five-time search did not bring enough evidence and the case was closed in January of this year. After an independent investigation, the ATP association also exonerated the tennis player.