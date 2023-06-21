✨Wireless Cinema JBL Bar 1300 has a new charm🤩 !? Dolby Atmos 11.1…. – Home Theater – Post76Play

If you want to see more sharing by Brother 76, quickly log in and become a member!

x JBL Bar 1300 can be described as an evolutionary version of Bar1000, from 7.1.4 to 11.1.4…only the main Soundbar part has 15 built-in units, which are responsible for 7 channels on the ground and 2 channels in the sky! As for the rear speakers on each side, there are 5 built-in units! In addition, a 300W 10-inch subwoofer comes with the package… In terms of specifications alone, it is already a monster-level Soundbar series!

JBL Bar 1300 is an 11.1.4-channel flagship soundbar system with exclusive MultiBeam 3D sound field and PureVoice dialogue enhancement technology, support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X movie sound effects, built-in automatic sound field correction technology and exclusive application JBL One App!

Its main Soundbar is equipped with 6 track tweeters, 5 tweeters and 4 full-range sky reflection units! The surrounding speakers are convenient. Each speaker on each side is equipped with a track tweeter, a tweeter, a full-range sky reflection unit and a pair of passive units! Together with the 10-inch subwoofer, the total output can reach 1170W!

In terms of connection, there are 3 inputs and 1 output HDMI, support for eARC, Dolby Vision 4K transparent transmission, and you can also play AirPlay, Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth! The official zero price of JBL Bar 1300 is $15,380!

✨JBL bar1300 Specifications

– Audio system: 11.1.4 channels

– Total power output: 1170W

– Subwoofer: 10 inches (260mm)

– Detachable surround speakers Playtime: Up to 10 hours (may vary by content type and volume)

– Detachable surround speakers Charging time: about 4 hours

– HDMI Video Inputs: 3

– HDMI video output (eARC): 1

– HDMI HDCP Version: 2.3

– HDR Direct: HDR10, Dolby Vision

– Audio input: Optical x 1, Bluetooth

– Bluetooth Version: Soundbar – 5.0, Detachable Surround Speaker – 5.2

– Wi-Fi 網路: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz/5GHz)

– Price: $15,380