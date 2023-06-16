《Mari’s Plating Workshop Remake》 Producer Junzo Hosoi visits heavy temperature tool synthesis High degree of freedom play method 《Marie’s Atelier Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~》

Produced by KOEI TECMO Games and scheduled to be launched on July 13, the remake of the first generation of the “Alchemy Workshop” series “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop” “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” (PS5 / PS4 / Nintendo Switch / Steam), producer Junzo Hosoi accepted a written interview with Bahamut GNN a few days ago, sharing the philosophy and goals of the first generation of this remake series for players’ reference.

“Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” is a remake of the original “Alchemy Workshop” series launched on the original PlayStation console in May 1997. The content is fully refurbished and reproduced with 3D graphics to reproduce Salbrook’s adventure stage and the Q-version characters of the dot matrix graphics, and includes high-quality dynamic vertical graphics. The battle system has a new look. Recording of the original audio track and the remastered audio track is optional.

“Atelier Mary Remake” Producer Junzo Hosoi Written Interview

Junzo Hosoi

GNN：Compared with the current “Atelier Mary” series, what are the major differences in style and gameplay? How would you introduce the fascination of the game to current Atelier fans?

Hosoi:The biggest charm of “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop” lies in its high degree of freedom.

Most of the recent “Atelier Alchemy” series are RPGs with story as the main line, while “Atelier Mary’s Alchemy” has stronger simulation elements that focus on props blending. Players can freely choose actions without being restricted by the story. It may be a little confusing at first, but I think you can enjoy a high degree of freedom after you get started. Be sure to experience the life of your own Alchemy Workshop.

GNN：“Atelier Mary Remake” has been 26 years since the original work. I would like to ask how many members of the production team participated in the production of the original work? Did the new and old members have any interactions and discussions that impressed you during the production of Remake?

Hosoi:Too much time has passed, and there are very few members of the development team who participated in the development of the original version back then, but we still keep in touch with the game director Mr. Yoshichi (editor: Shinichi Yoshichi), and he revealed to us many details.

There are so many details that it is difficult to choose. For example, the whim of the development members such as “Barrel” has survived as the tradition of “Alchemy Workshop”, which is very emotional.

GNN：When conceiving Remake, what kind of ideas and goals did the production team mainly hold?

Hosoi:The development team’s most important thing in this game is that players who are new to “Atelier Mary” can play happily, and at the same time, players who have played the original works can also be satisfied. So we are committed to remaking it into a modern style without affecting the atmosphere and game experience of the year.

For example, we have adjusted the combat, blending, and collection systems that players frequently come into contact with to improve the comfort of the game. At the same time, parts related to the world view, such as character appearance, plot and BGM, are remade into a form that is easy for today’s players to accept while maintaining the atmosphere of the year.

GNN：The reason for adopting a new art setting this time, instead of inviting Ms. Sakuragase Kohime to write again?

Hosoi:Of course, the illustrations of Mr. Sakuraze Kouji are very attractive, but the remake was made with the goal of a new CG remake. Taking this as an opportunity, the characters have also been completely redesigned.

GNN：In addition to changing the system and interface of “Atelier Mary Remake” to be more in line with the habits of modern players, are there any new elements added to the plot, events, and characters?

Hosoi:In this work, a new additional event that allows you to learn about a new side of your companions has been created. In addition, in this work, you can freely explore the town of Salbrook, talk to your companions in the town, etc., maybe you can hear stories different from the original version.

GNN：Back then, the original work of “Atelier Mary” used girly manga-style art, plus a gameplay that focused on blending rather than combat, which was more catering to the preferences of female players. Subsequent series of works are gradually biased towards male players. Has the production team thought about using this remake to re-attract more female players to pay attention to this series?

Hosoi:There is indeed such an idea.

The female characters in the remake of “Atelier Mary” are cute, and the male characters are handsome. We hope that this style of painting will also be welcomed by female players.

GNN：Although it seems a bit early to ask now, does the production team plan to use “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake” as an opportunity to remake all the Salbrook trilogy at the beginning of the series?

Hosoi:possible. One of our goals is to see Atelier pieces lined up in the store from the beginning of Marie. Be sure to keep supporting us!

GNN：Finally, I would like to ask you to say a few words to Taiwanese players who are looking forward to the launch of the game.

Hosoi:Thanks to the players for their support and love for the “Atelier” series and the GUST brand! It is because of everyone’s support that this series can continue to this day. We will continue to provide you with high-quality works in the future, so please take care of us!

