【開箱】ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition & ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition

At the beginning of the year, I saw ASUS released the mouse on the CES live broadcast: ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition. Since I am a ROG keyboard and mouse user, I felt that I had the opportunity to try it out. Through this ROG official provide can Experience the opportunity for 5 days, and share the experience of unpacking and trialing a little bit!

ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Specifications

Transmission interface: USB 2.0 (TypeC to TypeA), Bluetooth 5.1, RF 2.4GHz

Sensor: ROG AimPoint

Resolution: 36000DPI

Maximum speed: 650IPS

Maximum acceleration: 50G

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

RF 2.4G Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Micro switch: ROG 70M mechanical micro switch

Number of keys: 5

AURA Lighting Synchronization: Support

Battery type: Rechargeable lithium battery

Battery life: 90 hours (no light at all) 79 hours (preset breathing light effect)

Hand type: symmetrical

Grip: grasp, grip, finger grip

Game Type: FPS, MOBA

As soon as I opened the box, I saw the paper that I cooperated with Aim Lab this time



Aim Lab Tips

Aim Lab is a shooting game training simulation software developed by Statespace. It is completely free and can be downloaded and played on steam. For shooting game players, Aim Lab is a really helpful software.

The mouse body feels light when picked up, it is really light enough!



Comparison between Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and Gladius III Wireless in service



The part of the RGB lighting is only the part of the scroll wheel this time.



The side button of Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition adopts the blue color of Aim Lab, which is lower than the height of Shen Gui III



Because it uses ASUS’s own Armory Crate software

There are also many operations and settings for the mouse. The key area can set some different macro functions for the keys. Here we will directly use the original settings~

Also take this opportunity to experience Aim Lab to see ROG’s exclusive levels and your own shooting game talent,

It turns out…

No matter how good the mouse is, the root cause of the gun problem is definitely the operator

Put on the whole set of Hone Ace mouse pad and shoot with Harpe Ace mouse!!



The practice environment is also full of ROG



Circular shooting practice field with mouse pad



grades…just a mortal



summary:

Thanks to ROG for providing this experience event. Let’s talk about the mouse pad first. Hone Ace is really a bit big. It would be a little difficult for a normal table to accommodate the space. This time, I specially cleared the desktop space for the trial. The overall is quite smooth. High praise .

Then there is the Harpe Ace mouse part, the overall material is solid, but the weight is really light enough, it feels like an empty shell when held

But it is very stable, and it slides quite smoothly; the button part is similar to the paragraph feel of Shengui III, but it will require a little effort.

But if you consider the price, that is the price of true belief, it depends on whether the wallets of the players still live in the ICU.

The above is my unprofessional sharing, thank you~