Image generation is another hot topic in the generative AI boom. The Internet is suddenly filled with a large number of AI-generated pictures, which are almost unreal. Some people worry about killing art, while others regard it as a new creative tool, depending on how people use it. Let’s first compare the functions and generation effects of the major image generation platforms, and then study the establishment of image generation platforms by ourselves, and at the same time understand the points that should be paid attention to when establishing this platform.

Highlights of this issue include:

2023 Home Wi-Fi Selection Guide

Small Wireless Microphone Kit vs RODE Wireless Go II vs DJI Mic vs JOBY Wavo Air

ATX 3.0 New Generation Fire Bull

SMART LIVING Feature: Technology Supplement for Elderly Driving Issues Continues on the Road!

Cover character: Luo Yuyi (Yuki)
Cover Photography: Szetosifu Situ Jiadai
Video: Pong
Production: Jacky

