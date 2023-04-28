Home » 【AAPL】Apple iPhone 15 reportedly supports Type C plug and is producing wired earphones with related configurations- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Instant Finance- Stock Market- Hong Kong Economic Daily- Instant News
Technology

【AAPL】Apple iPhone 15 reportedly supports Type C plug and is producing wired earphones with related configurations- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Instant Finance- Stock Market- Hong Kong Economic Daily- Instant News

by admin
【AAPL】Apple iPhone 15 reportedly supports Type C plug and is producing wired earphones with related configurations- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Instant Finance- Stock Market- Hong Kong Economic Daily- Instant News
  1. 【AAPL】Apple iPhone 15 reportedly supports Type C plug and is producing wired earphones with relevant configurations- Hong Kong Economic Daily- Instant News Channel- Instant Finance- Stock Market Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
  2. Exclusively for the iPhone 15 series!The two major accessories were put into production, and the key specifications were confirmed DcFever
  3. iPhone 15 is reported to support Type C, rumored that Apple’s wired earphones have begun mass production (09:35) – 20230428 – Instant Financial News Ming Pao Finance Network
  4. New EarPods headsets start production, Apple kneels down to the EU and switches to USB-C interface ePrice.HK
  5. iPhone 15 broke the news and reversed?Expert exposure charging speed: Apple does not set USB-C MFi limit free times
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Lenovo Legion Pro, Slim and LOQ: PC gaming changes with artificial intelligence

You may also like

7.3GB/s !! 40%+ SLC Cache AORUS Gen4 7300...

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

ASUS ROG Ally game console pricing leaked! Cost-effective...

Enpal & 1Komma5° are developing into new types...

Big Tech is slowly recovering from the post-pandemic...

Even BeReal sinks, the end of the old...

Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft confirms that 22H2 is...

Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test...

9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while...

Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy