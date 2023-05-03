【ASUS New Laptop!!】Ultra-thin Zenbook S 13 OLED Vivobook X BAPE joint name | Trendy camouflage attack 2023 – Computer field HKEPC Hardware

advertising

ASUS released the latest Zenbook and Vivobook series of laptops at the Thincredible new product launch conference earlier, including the 13-inch OLED laptop Zenbook S 13 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED, Vivobook S 14 OLED and Vivobook S 15 with an extremely slim body of only 1kg and 1cm OLED, and announced that it will launch BAPE combined with laptops. The new product has the stunning ASUS Lumina OLED screen, ASUS IceCool technology and unique design, which is more durable and has passed the Intel Evo certification, providing excellent performance and innovative results. From 2023, more than 90% of ASUS’ consumer notebooks will meet EPEAT and ENERGY STAR 8.0 standards, pursuing an unmatched commitment to environmental sustainability.

Extremely light. Type Zenbook S 13 OLED

Zenbook S 13 is an OLED laptop with an ultra-thin 1cm and light 1kg body, showing the spirit of “extreme lightness”. The portable design is extremely mobile. It is equipped with up to the 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, equipped with 32 GB LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for excellent performance. Convenient I/O ports and long-lasting 63 Wh battery meet all-day demands.

Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that is Dolby Vision, PANTONE, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified to reproduce true colors for immersive visuals. The Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos stereo system delivers stunningly realistic surround sound.

Zenbook S 13 OLED has a rock gray color and adheres to the concept of sustainability. The product structure uses recycled metal and plastic, reducing the carbon footprint by more than 50%. It is also packaged in FSC-certified paper without plastic or glue. Using the exclusive ASUS plasma ceramic aluminum alloy material, through the immersion process with minimal impact on the environment, a better texture of the back cover is achieved, which improves wear resistance, heat dissipation, hardness and service life, while adding a rock-like natural appearance and texture. Reservations are now being accepted.

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304VA-OLED-BG7123WS) Price: HK$13,998

(13.3” 2.8K 16:10 OLED / i7-1355U / 32GB / 1TB PCIE)

More product information:Zenbook S 13 OLED Hong Kong Official Website

Vivobook X BAPE Joint Trendy Camouflage Attack 2023

ASUS announced its cooperation with the famous streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to jointly launch BAPE’s first notebook computer in 30 years – ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE limited edition, laptop case, mouse, Baby Milo doll and other full set of accessories, Combining the dynamic styles of BAPE and Vivobook, it adopts BAPE’s exclusive camouflage design to lead the market trend.

Stunning, reliable and upgraded ASUS Lumina OLED display

ASUS dominates the notebook market with the most diverse OLED models, providing an extraordinary visual experience beyond traditional OLED screens — ASUS Lumina OLED screens. With a higher level of contrast and color breadth, passed PANTONE, VESA DisplayHDR True Black professional-level verification, factory calibrated to Delta E < 1, color accuracy is extraordinary; ASUS Splendid color gamut management, OLED power saving and ASUS Tru2Life technology, intuitive convenient. TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, ASUS OLED Care anti-burn-in and US military-standard durability make it more reliable, and can maintain quality and eye comfort even after long-term use, so you can rest assured.

Lightweight, excellent and original beauty. Li Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404)

Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404) is equipped with up to the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, professional-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 32 GB ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The thin and light design contains powerful performance. The enlarged 14.5-inch 16:10 2.8K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and long-lasting 10-hour 70 Wh battery make your mobile life even more powerful. There are pleasant warm placer gold and elegant dark gray to choose from. The warm placer gold back cover is made of new environmentally friendly plasma ceramic aluminum alloy. The ceramic stone texture is warm to the touch and durable.

Wonderful and Innovative Colored and Bright ASUS Vivobook S 14 / 15 OLED

With a screen-to-body ratio of up to 88%, and a Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos-certified audio system, the ASUS Vivobook S series realizes a seamless work and entertainment experience. The 14.5-inch ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5404) and 15.6-inch ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504) weigh 1.5 kg and 1.7 kg respectively, making them light and portable. All are equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor, with amazing performance; 2.8K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED screen, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and professional-grade color rendering, creating a vivid visual feast. The unique midnight black and cool silver two-color options, combined with the classic elements of Vivobook: raised logo on the metal cover, Enter key stripe decoration and orange ESC key, show your personal attitude!