Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced at the CES 2023 press conference held today that PlayStation 5 has sold 30 million units worldwide, and in addition to the upcoming launch of PS VR2 on February 22, and “Gran Turismo 7” will simultaneously support PS VR2 In addition, SIE also announced Project Leonardo for PS5, allowing people with disabilities to enjoy PS5 games.

Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5 can be said to be a highly customizable handle toolbox. SIE developed it in cooperation with a number of professional groups for people with disabilities. It split and enlarged the DualSense buttons and joysticks of PlayStation 5, and players can arrange them in a circle at will. In addition, more buttons of different shapes and thicknesses are added, so that people with disabilities, such as those who have difficulty holding traditional game controllers for a long time, or who have difficulty pressing small buttons accurately, can enjoy games according to their own needs.

In addition to hardware, PS5 also provides a series of options for players to program button functions, such as assigning two functions to the same button, and storing up to three different control settings for easy recall in different games.

In addition to people with disabilities, normal players can also use Project Leonardo for PS5 as an auxiliary game controller to play. Players can set up to two Project Leonardo controllers and a DualSense handle into a single virtual controller to play.

In addition, Project Leonardo also has four 3.5mm AUX ports for expansion, which can be connected to different types of buttons or third-party game accessories.

SIE has not announced the release date and price of Project Leonardo for PS5.