Every year at CES, Lenovo always has new products that catch the eye. This year, on the new machines of Yoga and Thinkbook, the dual-screen experience has been improved, and the two designs have their own characteristics.

1.4kg dual OLED screen Yoga Book 9i

Yoga Book 9i has two independent 13.3-inch 2.8K screens, and does not use a more complicated foldable screen, so the price is more affordable, and the weight is only 1.4kg. The hinge supports 180-degree rotation, and it looks like a giant-screen laptop when opened; with the split Bluetooth Keyboard and stylus, it improves practicality.

The highest specification can be equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core i7-U15 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It can play videos continuously for 14 hours on a single screen and 10 hours on two screens. Expected to launch in April 2023, U.S. pricing starts at $2,100.

Introducing the Thinkbook Plus Twist

ThinkBook Plus has been playing with dual screens in different forms for many years. On the latest Thinkbook Plus Twist, the front and rear screens, combined with the twisted screen, users can switch to use the 13.3-inch 2.8K screen at any time for work, broadcasting, or Use the 12” e-ink screen for reading, shorthand and more.

ThinkBook Plus Twist can be equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. This machine is expected to be launched in June 2023, with US pricing starting at $1,649.

