With the launch of CES 2023, major manufacturers have come up with the latest concept products. Many models of Lenovo include: ThinkBook, Yoga, etc. have added new office concepts, combined with e-Ink display, tablet deformation mode, etc., and Project Chronos, which is applied in the metaverse, is expected Inspire more creativity and application scenarios.

Front and rear twist screen ThinkBook Plus Twist

In the SME application, Lenovo has updated its ThinkBook laptop, ThinkCentre neo mini PC and other accessories. Among them, ThinkBook Plus joins the new-generation ThinkBook Plus Twist model, based on the previous ThinkBook Plus, it has been strengthened. In addition to the main screen being a 13.3-inch narrow-edge 2.8K OLED panel, the secondary screen on the “A cover” panel has also been upgraded to a glass touchscreen 12-inch color The e-Ink display has a refresh rate of 12Hz, and supports dual functions of twisting and flipping the screen. It can be used as an e-Ink tablet mode. Both screens can be written with a stylus. Users can choose the traditional OLED panel tablet interface. Or switch to an e-Ink screen for greater eye comfort and longer battery life. Scheduled to be launched in June, the price starts at US$1,649 (approximately HK$12,893).

The new-generation ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 upgrades the 13th-generation Intel Core H-series mobile processor, and can be equipped with an optional NVIDIA GF RTX 4060 display chip. The built-in 16-inch display panel is also upgraded to a maximum resolution of 165hz 3.2K and Dolby Vision specifications. In addition, a special Lenovo Magic Bay multi-purpose expansion port is added, which is located at the top of the top cover. The official provides a variety of plug-ins, including: 80Whr high-efficiency battery supports fast charging, 4K image quality enhanced radio camera, fill light, LTE mobile data mode group etc. Scheduled to be launched in May, the price starts at US$1,349 (approximately HK$10,550).

In addition, in response to the well-received ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, the “ThinkBook Wireless Dock for ThinkBook 13x Gen 2” wireless expansion base was also released at CES, applying Wi-Fi 6, Power-by-Contact and universal wireless charging technologies to achieve wireless connections And power supply, can be connected to 3 USB-A, 1 USB-C ports on the base, as well as dual 4K 60Hz display output, and a wireless charging pad with 10W output. It will ship with the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 designated for the 2023 release.

One Liter Mini ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4

For small and medium-sized enterprises desktop office, this year also updated ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4, 1 liter ultra-mini size upgraded 13th generation Intel Core processor, Wi-Fi 6 connection, etc., supports the comprehensive Lenovo ThinkShield digital asset device security solution, and uses more Production of more environmentally friendly recycled materials.

Motorola supports Lenovo ThinkPhone

Thinkpad 30th anniversary last year, the official launch of the limited edition X1 Carbon Gen10, and this year the Lenovo ThinkPhone in cooperation with Motorola, with a special software “Think 2 Think” can be easily connected to the ThinkPad laptop, and other security-enhancing features. Built-in Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.6” FHD+ screen, and IP68 dustproof and waterproof, 5,000mAh battery, corresponding to 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connection. Provide 68W TurboPower to charge USB-C devices such as mobile phones and ThinkPad laptops .With a 50MP Ultra Pixel lens, the launch time and price are to be determined.

Dual-screen cataclysmic Yoga Book 9i

The consumer-grade Yoga series of notebooks will also have a major update in 2023. The focus is the new dual-screen Yoga Book 9i, which is scheduled to be launched in June. The price starts at US$2,099.99 (about HK$16,417). It uses two 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution OLED PureSight touch panel, with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR, uses the latest 13th generation Intel processor, the main body is a folding screen and a wireless keyboard. There are several usage modes, namely:

❖ Traditional clamshell notebooks, with a magnetic wireless keyboard placed on the secondary screen and used as a touchpad;

❖ Pull out the bracket at the rear of the fuselage to prop up the screen into an upright mode;

❖ Fold up and use single-screen handheld tablet mode;

❖ Flipping desktop display, seat tent mode;

❖ Full dual-screen mode and platform portrait mode;

Yoga AIO 9i Elegant Desktop

The Yoga AIO 9i looks like an elegantly designed 31.5-inch narrow-frame display with a 4K IPS HDR600 panel, but its base is already a wireless charging pad for computers and mobile phones, with built-in up to 13th generation Intel i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 40 A series of mobile display cores, 5-megapixel IR video cameras, Dolby Atmos speakers, etc. are scheduled to be launched in the third season, with prices starting from US$1,799.99 (approximately HK$14,071).

Connecting to the Metaverse Project Chronos

The concept of the metaverse is boundless, only the application imagination of developers and the popularity of devices are missing. Lenovo released Project Chronos, hoping to promote the contact surface at the device level. The home computer device “Project Chronos” announced at CES still only has a code name. Home users can use any device that needs to be worn to enter the metaverse avatar application. It has a built-in 13th-generation Intel processor, an RGB depth lens that can detect human motion, and outputs content to a common monitor or TV via DP/HDMI. Manufacturers are cooperating with developers, but there is no exact launch timetable and method.

Tablet

The development of tablet models seems to have stagnated in recent years, but this year at CES, Lenovo brought two new products, Lenovo Tab Extreme and Lenovo Smart Paper.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme has a 14.5-inch large screen with strong entertainment and productivity. The panel adopts 120Hz 3K OLED DCI-P3 color gamut, with HDR10 and Dolby Vision specifications, built-in 8 Dolby Atmos specification JBL speakers, and the core is MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core, Adopt the “Android 13” system, 12,300mAh battery for 12 hours, front wide-angle 13M pixel RGB sensor video lens and enhanced microphone. Its usage mode is special, it has a matching keyboard and stylus, which can be fixed at different angles, and can also be used as a secondary display by wirelessly connecting to a PC. Release date and price to be determined.

For users who like Amazon Kindle-like devices, Lenovo Smart Paper may be another choice. It is a 10.3-inch anti-reflective E-ink touch screen with a stylus and a fast writing response experience. It has 4096 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and optional pen touch Paper template. In addition, the built-in microphone can be used as a digital recorder, and can even record paragraphs of notes synchronously. Click on the note to play the recording content at that moment. Handwritten notes can also be converted into text. 50GB of storage space to get access to a large number of eBooks on eBooks.com. Built-in 3,550mAh battery, “Android AOSP 11” system and 4-core processor, launch time and price to be determined.

Updates on other Yoga models

Other newer Yoga models include the Yoga Slim 6i, which uses a 14-inch OLED Dolby Vision panel and an all-metal body. The price starts at USD$729.99 (approximately HK$5,700), and it is scheduled to be launched in April.

In addition, the Yoga 9i 14-inch and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon 13-inch are upgraded with 13th-generation Intel processors, while the Yoga 6 13-inch is upgraded with a Ryzen 7030 processor. Yoga 9i 14-inch priced at US$1,499.99 (about HK$11,713) and Yoga 6 13-inch priced at US$729.99 (about HK$5,700) are scheduled to be launched in April. The launch time and price of Yoga Slim 7i Carbon 13-inch are to be determined.

Gaming Legion Series

The Legion series aimed at e-sports and game fans, the latest generation Legion Pro 7 / Pro 7i, and Legion Pro 5 / Pro 5i will combine Lenovo LA AI hardware chips to analyze game scene changes and TDP power consumption optimization, compared with the previous generation There is a greater performance improvement, and the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5 and 5i platforms also have built-in Tobii Horizon head position tracking function.

gaming laptop

Legion Pro 7i ／ Pro 7 is a 16-inch large machine, which can be equipped with Intel 13th generation or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, and the latest NVIDIA GF RTX 40 series mobile graphics core. The built-in widened Vapor Chamber radiator covers the CPU and RTX 4080 / The 4090-series GPU, coupled with liquid metal assistance, is sufficient to handle 235W TDP, the panel is 240Hz 16:10 WQXGA 2560×1600 specifications, equipped with RGB keyboard, equipped with LA2-Q AI hardware chip and provides 99.99Whr fast charging battery.

Legion Pro 7i (Intel) is scheduled to be launched in March, priced from US$1,999.99 (approximately HK$15,617)

Legion Pro 7 (AMD) is scheduled to be launched in April, priced from EUR$2,699 (approximately HK$22,379)

The mid-level Legion Pro 5 / Pro 5i has no big difference in size, it is still a 16-inch display with a maximum 240Hz 16:10 WQXGA 2560×1600 specification. The only difference is the matching of CPU and GPU. There are more CPU models to choose from. The GPU is GF RTX 4070 / 4060 / 4050 / 3050, equipped with LA1 AI hardware chip and provides 80Whr fast charging battery.

Legion Pro 5i (Intel) is scheduled to be launched in April, priced from US$1,479.99 (approximately HK$11,556)

Legion Pro 5 (AMD) is scheduled to be launched in April, priced from US$1,459.99 (approximately HK$11,400)

Desktop Gaming

As for desktops, there are Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i / 5. Legion Tower 7i is a 34-liter capacity behemoth, upgraded with Intel 13th generation processors and GF RTX 40 graphics cards, and up to 64GB DDR5 5600Mhz memory. Enhanced internal heat dissipation. Increased VRM heatsink, up to 6 ARGB fans, and optional liquid cooling solution to support 260W TDP and Legion 12-ARGB lighting effects. It also has a 1200W power supply.

The Legion Tower 5i / 5 with a relatively thinner capacity of 26 liters can also choose up to Intel 13th generation i9 13900F or AMD Ryzen 9 7900, and the graphics card can be up to GF RTX 4070 series, up to

32GB 5600Mhz DDR5 memory, 2x 1TB SSD, each platform is based on Intel B660 and AMD B650 chip motherboard, built-in up to 5 ARGB fans, 850W module power supply.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L,Intel) is scheduled to be launched in April, priced from US$2,479.99 (approximately HK$19,365)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L,Intel) is scheduled to be launched in April, priced from US$1,199.99 (approximately HK$9,370)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L,AMD) is scheduled to be launched in May, priced from US$1,299.99 (approximately HK$10,151)

At the same time, the manufacturer also launched two new 27-inch Legion Y27qf-30 and Legion Y27f-30 gaming monitors. Y27qf-30 is a newly popular 2560×1440 resolution, 240Hz (overclockable to 250Hz) FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync IPS panel, with HDR 400, 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10bit color depth, Delta E≦2 color standard specifications, built-in 2x 3W speakers. Scheduled to be launched in May, the price starts at USD$599 (approximately HK$4,677).

Y27f-30 is 1920×1080 240Hz (can be overclocked to 280Hz), supports FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync, IPS panel with HDR 400 certification, 113% sRGB, 90.7% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E≦2 color standard specifications . It is scheduled to be launched in May, and the price starts at USD$399 (approximately HK$3,116).