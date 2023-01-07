Razer updated the Blade series of laptops at this year’s CES 2023, and launched the newly designed Blade 18, which not only brings an 18-inch large screen, but also has performance that can replace desktops. In addition, the 16-inch Blade 16 is also launched simultaneously. Under the mini LED display panel, different modes can be switched for use. As for the specifications, it will be equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core i9 HX series processor, and the highest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics chip.

Razer Blade 18

The new Razer Blade 18 is the largest laptop in Razer history, with an 18-inch screen, QHD+ resolution, 16:10 display ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space and 500 nits of brightness. In order to take into account the needs of games and video editing on the screen. At the same time, it also adopts a new four-sided narrow frame design, so that the body can be relatively miniaturized. At first glance, the almost borderless design brings the visual experience of a super-large screen.

The core specifications will be equipped with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, coupled with the highest NVIDIA GeFroce RTX 4090 graphics chip, and a maximum 64GB DDR 5 56000Mhz memory, and a maximum 8TB SSD storage space. In terms of specifications and performance, it should be comparable to the level of desktop computers. At the same time, the fan heat design has also been strengthened. In addition to the large-sized vapor chamber, it has also changed from the previous dual fans to three fans to effectively discharge waste heat. In the audio section, 6 sets of speakers that support THX panoramic sound output are configured to bring more powerful sound quality performance. In addition, in order to promote high-performance performance, a 280W or 330W GAN charger is included in the accessories.

Due to the positioning of the product, the Razer Blade 18 can be used to replace desktops regardless of the screen or specifications. It is also Razer’s first 18-inch laptop. It is expected to be launched in the first quarter, and the price is 2,899.99 from USD.

Razer Blade 16

The Razer Blade 16, which is a little smaller than the Razer Blade 18, can also be considered a large-sized notebook. It is based on the original 15.6-inch model, with a narrow bezel design to maximize the screen to 16 inches. At the same time, it adopts a dual-mode mini that supports HDR. The LED display panel can correspond to a maximum brightness performance of 1,000 nits, and a low-latency response time of 3 milliseconds. And it can switch between UHD+ resolution, 120Hz update rate, FHD+ resolution, 240Hz update rate mode according to the needs of use.

The core specifications will be equipped with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, which can also be equipped with the highest NVIDIA GeFroce RTX 4090 graphics chip, DDR 5 56000Mhz memory, and large-capacity SSD as storage space. At the same time, like the Razer Blade 18, the fan heat design has been enhanced, and the previous dual fans have been changed to three fans to effectively discharge waste heat. Product prices start at $2,699.99 and are expected to be available in the first quarter.