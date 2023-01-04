Ever since NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12GB version, there have been rumors that the model will be repackaged as the RTX 4070 Ti, and the rumors finally came true. NVIDIA officially released the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES 2023. The specifications are exactly the same as the previous RTX 4080 12GB. The asking price is only US$799, which is US$100 cheaper than expected.

When NVIDIA released the RTX 40 series, it announced the launch of two versions of RTX 4080, including 12GB and 16GB versions, but the gap between the two is not limited to the memory capacity, even the GPU code, the number of CUDA cores, and the memory interface are very different. , has been criticized by the public. In the end, NVIDIA decided to cancel the RTX 4080 12GB launch plan and only launch the 16GB version of RTX 4080. The reason is that the performance of the 12GB and 16GB versions is too different. The launch of two versions of RTX 4080 will confuse consumers.

Of course, NVIDIA will not let the RTX 4080 12GB stillborn, but will repackage it as RTX 4070 Ti and put it on the market as rumored. Compared with the US$899 of RTX 4080 12GB, it is US$100 lower, and the price difference with RTX 4080 is as much as US$400.

RTX 4070 Ti adopts AD104 GPU with built-in 7,680 CUDA cores, 60 RT cores and 240 Tensor cores. In contrast, the AD103 GPU of RTX 4080 has 9,728, 80 and 320 GPUs. . However, the RTX 4070 Ti has a higher operating clock, with a base clock of 2,310MHz and a boost clock of 2,610MHz, which is 100MHz higher than the RTX 4080, and it also tops the RTX 40 series.

In terms of memory configuration, the RTX 4070 Ti is equipped with 12GB 192-bit GDDR6X memory with a clock speed of only 21Gbps; the RTX 4080 is equipped with 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X with a clock speed of 22.4Gbps, regardless of capacity, interface or speed. There must be a gap. The theoretical computing power of RTX 4070 Ti is 40 TFLOPS for Shader, 93 TFLOPS for RT, and 631 TFLOPS for Tensor. The numbers for the RTX 4080 are: 49, 113 and 780 TFLOPS, ranging from 22% to 24% higher than the RTX 4070 Ti.

According to NVIDIA’s official figures, the game performance of RTX 4070 Ti completely overwhelms the previous generation card king RTX 3090 Ti, with an average performance of 1.8x that of the latter. However, the average game power consumption of RTX 4070 Ti is only 226W, which is 43% lower than the 398W of RTX 3090 Ti, and the TGP (Total Graphics Power) is only 285W. The product page on NVIDIA’s official website uses RTX 3080 12GB as a reference object. RTX 4070 Ti at 2K resolution, the performance of the three games is about 1.8x to 3.6x of the former, and the average game power consumption is 33% lower .

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is priced at US$799 (about HK$6,233), and it will be officially launched on January 5, US time. I don’t know the new name and new price, will consumers be more likely to accept it?