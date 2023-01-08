At the CES 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo, a new controller under development. The brainchild of members and game developers, it adopts a highly customizable, out-of-the-box design, with the purpose of helping many players with disabilities to enjoy the game experience more easily, comfortably and for a longer time.

After conversations with accessibility experts and organizations such as AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up, Sony designed the highly customizable controller to work simultaneously with a wide range of third-party accessories and combine it with the PS5 console to create entirely new games play. This product is designed to address common challenges faced by gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for extended periods of time, pressing a set of small buttons or triggers with precision, or connecting the thumb with other controls. Fingers rest well on standard controllers.

Highly customizable gaming experience

Hardware Customization – PS5 Project Leonardo is like a canvas, allowing players to create their own gaming experience. This product comes with a complete range of interchangeable components, including analog joystick caps and buttons of various shapes and sizes. Players can use these components to create different controller configurations. Players can adjust the distance between the analog joystick and the game touchpad according to personal preference. These components allow players to find configurations that match their strength, range of motion, and specific physiological needs.

Software Customization – The PS5 host provides players with a series of options to customize their own Project Leonardo gaming experience:

Button corresponds to: Each controller button can be configured to perform any supported function, and multiple buttons can correspond to the same function. Conversely, players can map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button.

Each controller button can be configured to perform any supported function, and multiple buttons can correspond to the same function. Conversely, players can map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button. Control profile:Players can save the configured button settings as a control profile, and simply press the profile button to easily switch between different control profiles. Players can save up to three control profiles on the PS5 console for access at any time.

Cooperate with other devices and auxiliary accessories

Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller, or paired with other Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and one DualSense wireless controller can be used simultaneously as a single virtual controller, allowing players to combine and pair devices according to specific game needs, or play cooperatively with other players.

For example, players can use a Project Leonardo controller to assist a DualSense controller, or use both Project Leonardo controllers independently. Family or friends can also use the DualSense controller or a second Project Leonardo controller to help control the player’s in-game character. The controls are flexible and easy to turn on or off and use in any combination.

Project Leonardo can be expanded through four 3.5mm AUX ports to support various external keys and third-party auxiliary accessories. This design allows users to use special keys, buttons or analog sticks with the Project Leonardo controller. Users can connect or disconnect external accessories flexibly and conveniently, and each accessory can be used as a general button after configuration.

flexible design

The separate and symmetrical design of Project Leonardo allows players to readjust the position of the analog joysticks, and the distance between the two joysticks can be adjusted closer or farther according to preference. The controller lays flat and hands-free so gamers can place it on a tabletop or wheelchair table, or attach it easily to an AMPS stand or tripod, and can be configured with 360-degree swivel for optimum comfort angle of use. Players can also specify the “north” direction of the analog stick based on their preferred controller orientation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto explained that because Project Leonardo uses a “separate controller” design, there is almost complete freedom to adjust the left/right joystick position, use the controller without holding it, and flexibly replace it. Button and joystick caps. Players can customize Project Leonardo according to their own needs, so there is no so-called “correct” single configuration, but it allows players to create a configuration that suits them.