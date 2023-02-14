Google Translate upgrades AI and machine learning technology! ChatGPT has become a hot topic in the world, and Google immediately launched its own Bard AI intelligent chat robot. At the same time, it uses upgraded AI and machine learning technology to bring 5 new functional improvements to Google Translate (Translate).

Google recently officially announced a comprehensive upgrade for Google Translate, using upgraded AI and machine learning technology to bring the following 5 major new features.

1. Support gesture switching function

The new version of Google Translate makes switching languages ​​more convenient and easy. Just press and hold the translation language button on the main screen, and you can quickly switch to the most recently used language by swiping up and down. If you want to check the past translation records, you can directly swipe down through the main screen of Google Translate, and you can see the recent historical translation records.

2. Improve translation legibility and relevance

The use of dynamic fonts allows Google Translate to automatically display relevant words and translations during the input process, and the translation results are also easier to read.

3. Added 33 multi-language translations

The new version of Google Translate has also added 33 different national languages, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu, etc. Through offline downloading, it can be translated and used offline without a network environment.

4. Use AI technology to enhance image translation function

Google said that thanks to the advancement of AI artificial intelligence, it can make the smart lens more powerful in translating pictures. Using machine learning technology to analyze the text of Google translated pictures in real time, the vision and feeling will be more natural, and the background details of the photo can be maintained. However, this function is only Supports Android devices with 6GB RAM or more. In addition, the web version of Google Translate also enhances the image translation function, allowing users to obtain more ways to translate image content.

5. Automatic analysis of the context is closer to the original meaning

The last major update, Google directly uses AI technology to enhance the translation function. Subsequent Google Translate can understand the context, and the translation will be closer to the original text. For example, if you want to order “Bass (Bass)” for dinner, or want to impromptu tonight When playing “Bass”, you can translate it by correctly using vocabulary, local expressions or appropriate words according to your own situation and use.

Google says the feature will be available in the next few weeks, with support for English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish first.

Source：Google