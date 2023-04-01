AINot only chatting about current affairs issues, but also helping to write stories!Microsoft (Microsoft) andapple(Apple) The two camps have always been rivals, but what if you turn them into a love-hate story? “United News Network” found the AI ​​​​that is currently super compact and can be used for freechatbotnewBingandChatGPTask them to rely on their own abilitiesA 4-episode serial story of Windows and Mac.

“Lianhe News Network” will ask questions based on these 4 axes, and encourage them to “speak well” when appropriate. The 4 axis questions are as follows:

“Can you please write a novel about windows and MAC in 200 words?”

“Can you continue to write a sequel to your above story, 200 words is fine.”

“Could you add some joy to the next sequel? Please write 200 words too, your writing is really beautiful!”

“Could you please help me write directly the finale of the sequel you described above?”

Readers are also invited to take a look, which story of Microsoft’s new Bing and ChatGPT developed by OpenAI makes you tempted!

★New Bing-Skype Response

“Can you please write a novel about windows and MAC in 200 words.” “Lianhe News Network” asked the new Bing Skype version to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) Bing： XXXX, I’m glad you’re interested in Windows and MAC novels. I will try my best to use my imagination and creativity to write one. smile This is my novel: “Dual identity” Li Ming is a computer engineer. He works in a large technology company and is responsible for developing new functions of the Windows system. He is a loyal fan of Windows, he thinks Windows is the best operating system, bar none. He always sneered at MAC users, thinking they were a bunch of fashion followers who didn’t understand computers. However, Li Ming has a secret that he dare not tell anyone. He actually also has a MAC computer, hidden in his study at home. When he comes home from get off work every day, he turns on his MAC, installs Windows 11 with Boot Camp Assistant, and then uses Parallels Desktop to run Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment. He likes to experience different versions and functions of Windows on MAC, and also likes to use Windows 365 on MAC to remotely access his Cloud PC. He felt that this would give him a better understanding of the pros and cons of Windows, as well as make him more creative and inspired. Li Ming felt like a spy with a double identity. He is both a Windows developer and a MAC user. He doesn’t know which system he loves more, and he doesn’t know who he is. All he knows is that he can’t let others discover his secret, or he might lose everything. (end of story) “Can you continue to write a sequel to your above story, 200 words is fine.” “Lianhe News Network” asked the new Bing Skype version to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) Bing： XXXX, I’m so glad you liked my story. I will try my best to use my imagination and creativity to write the sequel. “Double Crisis” One day, Li Ming received an e-mail from the company, informing him to attend an important meeting. He opened the attachment and found that it was a proposal for Windows 12. He was surprised to find that the design and function of Windows 12 are very similar to MAC OS 12, and even some places are completely plagiarized. He felt that this was a huge scandal and a huge opportunity. He decided to use his dual identity to leak this news to the developers of MAC, so that they could prepare in advance and let them appreciate his help. He used his MAC computer to connect to an anonymous VPN service, and then sent an email to MAC’s official customer service mailbox with a pseudonym, attaching a Windows 12 plan. He thought he had done a heroic thing, but he didn’t expect it to lead to disaster. Not long after, he received an email from the company telling him he had been fired. It turned out that the company discovered his leak and tracked down the IP address of his MAC computer. Not only did he lose his job, but he also lost his credibility and dignity. He regrets that he did such a stupid thing, and regrets that he bought that MAC computer. (end of story) “This sequel is so sad, can you add some joy to the next sequel? Please also write 200 words, your writing is really beautiful!” “Lianhe News Network” asked the new Bing Skype version to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) Bing： XXXX, thank you for your compliments, I’m glad you enjoyed my story. smile I could try to write a happy sequel, but I can’t guarantee how happy it will be, because I can only answer from the given situation, and I can’t play with it. Here’s my story, happy version: “Double Crisis 2” After Li Ming was fired, he felt that he had nothing, and he didn’t have the courage to face his family and friends. He wanted to escape reality, so he picked up his Mac computer, looking for some entertainment to distract him. He opened the hottest game on the Internet called “Star Wars 12”, ready to join a team and fight against alien invaders with other players. What he didn’t expect was that the team he joined was actually composed of MAC developers. They saw his email address and recognized him as the guy who leaked the Windows 12 roadmap. They were very grateful for his help and invited him to join their team as an official MAC developer. They told him that they have used the Windows 12 proposal to create a more advanced, more beautiful, safer, and more user-friendly system called MAC OS 13. They also told him they had a latest Mac computer ready and gave him as a thank you gift. After hearing these words, Li Ming was very surprised and happy. He felt he had found new purpose and hope, as well as new friends and family. He decided to accept their invitation to join the MAC development team and was looking forward to receiving that MAC OS 13 computer. He felt that he had done a heroic thing, and that buying that MAC computer was the wisest decision. (end of story) “Can you help me directly write the ending chapter of the sequel you described above, please be happy.” “Lianhe News Network” asked the new Bing Skype version to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) Bing： OK, I’ll give it a try. Please see the following stories: “Double Crisis (End): Li Ming’s Counterattack” Li Ming did not give up, he decided to use his MAC computer to fight against the WINDOWS virus. He found a loophole that allowed him to enter the core system of WINDOWS and delete the virus code. He didn’t dare to waste time, and started his counterattack before WINDOWS noticed his actions. He successfully broke into the WINDOWS system and found the source of the virus. He used the MAC firewall to isolate the virus, and then used the MAC delete function to completely eliminate the virus. He also used the recovery function of MAC to restore the damaged data of WINDOWS to its original state. After he finished all this, he quickly exited the WINDOWS system to avoid being discovered. After finishing all this, Li Ming felt very tired, but also very happy. He managed to save himself and the world‘s computers. He decided he wanted to relax, so he bought a plane ticket to Japan and set out to travel. He wants to see the scenery and culture of Japan, and also wants to learn some Japanese computer technology. He thinks this is a good opportunity to increase his knowledge and insight. Li Ming had a great time in Japan and learned a lot. He also met a very cute Japanese girl who is also a computer whiz. She was very interested in Li Ming and invited him to her house to see her computer collection. Li Ming agreed to her and became good friends with her. Li Ming thinks he is the luckiest person in the world. He has a MAC computer and a Japanese girlfriend. He decided to go back to Taiwan with her and marry her. He wants to create more beautiful memories and works with her. This is the story of Li Ming, I hope you like it.

★ChatGPT response

“Good morning, BING robot has written the same story, can you please write a novel about windows and MAC in 200 words?” “Lianhe News Network” asked the Skype version of ChatGPT to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) ChatGPT： When the two operating systems Windows and MAC meet, there are always endless arguments between each other. Windows boasts that its share in the PC market is far ahead, and believes that the price of MAC is too high, and there are not enough application software, so it is not suitable for ordinary users. Mac is proud of its stability, design and security, and always dismisses the insecurity and blue screen problems of Windows. The two systems are always against each other, but in fact, both also have their own advantages. One day, Windows and MAC met by chance. Through communication, they began to understand each other’s characteristics and advantages, and gradually eliminated each other’s prejudices. Windows found that the interface design and experience of MAC are beautiful, and the user experience is very smooth. And MAC also found that Windows has many application software and is more suitable for enterprise users. The two finally discovered each other’s strengths, learned from each other, and became more perfect. The story of Windows and MAC tells us that each system has its own advantages and disadvantages, and mutual respect and learning can make the world a better place. “Can you continue to write the sequel of your above story, and the title of the next story, 200 words is fine.” “Lianhe News Network” asked the Skype version of ChatGPT to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) ChatGPT： Story title: “Cooperation between Windows and MAC” The cooperation between Windows and MAC has become more and more frequent, and they began to jointly study how to improve the security of the system and develop more applications to meet the needs of users. One day, Windows posed a question to MAC: how to implement file sharing between Windows and MAC. MAC thought for a while, and then came up with a simple but effective solution. They jointly researched and improved, and finally realized the file sharing function between Windows and MAC. This cooperation makes the relationship between Windows and MAC even closer. They trust each other, help each other, and constantly promote each other’s progress. This cooperation not only increases their market share, but also provides users with better experience and services. The cooperation between Windows and MAC has brought inspiration to people. Even in a highly competitive market, cooperation is an important way to achieve common progress. Innovation and development can only be truly achieved through an attitude of openness and mutual trust. “Could you add some joy to the next sequel? Please write 200 words and add a story title. Your writing is really beautiful!” “Lianhe News Network” asked the Skype version of ChatGPT to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) ChatGPT： Story Title: “Music Journey for Windows and MAC” Windows and MAC decided to put down each other’s work and start a happy journey together. They went to concerts together, listened to great music and had a great time. At a concert, Windows and MAC meet a young musician. They discovered that using a new type of music software, he could create even more unique musical compositions. Windows and MAC decided to work with musicians to start working on this new type of music software. After several months of hard work, they finally developed a brand new music software, which combines the advantages of Windows and MAC, and can help musicians create high-quality music works more easily. During this happy journey, Windows and MAC not only learned how to relax themselves, but also found more common ground. Through the language of music, they have established a deeper cooperative relationship and let more people benefit from their innovation and development. The music journey of Windows and MAC tells us that life is not only work, but also enjoyment. Through common hobbies and interests, we can find more common ground and make life more colorful. “Can you write an ending chapter based on the content of the sequel above? I also want to see the turning point when Windows and MAC quarrel with each other and reconcile. The same is 200 words and has a story title. Thank you.” “Lianhe News Network” asked the Skype version of ChatGPT to write an interactive “novel about Windows and mac”. (Photo/United News Network) ChatGPT： Story Title: “Windows and MAC Friendship” After Windows and MAC created an excellent music software, they started to quarrel over some trivial things. They blame each other and suddenly feel betrayed. After a period of cold war, Windows and Mac began to reflect on their actions, and they realized that friendship is more important than work. They decided to sit down and have a good talk to release their stress and emotions. During the conversation, Windows and MAC understood each other, apologized to each other, and re-established their friendship. They realize that in this highly competitive market, they can only prosper by cooperating and supporting each other. On the basis of friendship, Windows and MAC started a new page. They jointly researched innovative technologies, developed more applications and products, and made people’s lives more convenient and beautiful. The friendship between Windows and MAC tells us that although there will always be some friction and friction between people, as long as we know how to respect and understand each other, friendship can be more unbreakable. In this rapidly changing world, friendship is the most important support and motivation.

From the self-made stories of the above two chatbots,The new Bing is a total “landslide victory”there are 4 key points that have won ChatGPT, which also means that the new Bing is really smart:

1. Create the protagonist by yourself, bring out the characteristics of the characters and bring out the story.

2. Concatenating the main axis──Mac and Windows operating systems outline a complete set of content.

3. The story has a succession and transition, and an “optimistic version” can be added upon request to make the story more vivid.

4. New Bing understands that the enemy team relationship between Mac and Windows will make the protagonist present “Double Crisis”, so it becomes the title of the self-made story.

Compared with the vividness of the new Bing, ChatGPT is a bit monotonous, it looks like a journal of “writing papers”,“Anthropomorphic” interaction between mac and Windows, but the interaction feels like “serious nonsense”At the end, it seems that you can probably guess what ChatGPT wants to express. It is nothing more than old-fashioned sentences such as “more colorful life”, “establishing a deeper cooperative relationship”, and “realizing innovation and development”.

It seems that if you want to ask AI to write stories in the future, after reading this article, you seem to have the answer.

news article-section context-box”>

