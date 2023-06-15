【Evaluation】Honor Magic Vs Appearance and Feel Dual Screen Experience Hinge Position Folding Function Screen Quality Camera Performance Unboxing Evaluation- Hong Kong unwire.hk

In recent years, many mobile phone manufacturers have begun to enter the folding machine market. Even the Chinese mobile phone brand Honor, which entered the Hong Kong market last year, has finally launched their “big discount” folding machine Magic Vs in Hong Kong recently. Although it is nearly half a year later than the launch in China, and the current hardware seems to be a little outdated, it is better to be late than never, and the pricing is aggressive. But is it worth the price to use it? Let Edward share with you the impression after using it.

Honor Magic Vs out of the box

Before sharing the experience of using Honor Magic Vs with you, let the author bring you a direct view of this machine out of the box.

▲This is the Magic Vs, the latest “big discount” folding machine launched by Honor in Hong Kong.

▲The version in my hands is 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM, which is the blue Cyan version.

▲The packaging box adopts a top-opening design, and the cover is printed with the Go Beyond slogan. When you open it, you can see the real body of Magic Vs.

▲Take off the phone and see 3 black paper boxes on the bottom.

▲The largest black paper box on the top, when you open it, you will see the accompanying case, manual, SIM card slot needle accessories.

▲There are two thinner black paper boxes below, and the left one contains a three-legged British charging fire bull.

▲The black paper box on the right contains the USB-C cable.

▲As for the attached mobile phone case, it adopts the same blue design as the body, and the material is imitation leather.

▲The imitation leather material feels very good, and it will not stick to fingerprints and dust.

▲The mobile phone case is only designed on one side, which is only used to protect the back part of the phone, and the opening position is also very accurate. So far, the unpacking of Honor Magic Vs is completed.

Nice metal body

Let’s talk about the fuselage design first. The Magic Vs launched by Honor this time has a fuselage similar to that of the Samsung Z Fold series and Huawei Mate X series. It is a bit thicker than the Huawei Mate X3, and with its matte metal back, it feels good in the hand whether it is folded or unfolded, especially when it is folded and used, it is not difficult to operate with one hand. In addition, the overall body design is very solid, from the metal back to the edge and hinges, it feels very solid and durable, and the outer screen and the back edge are designed with a slight arc, so that the body will not interfere with the use of the body. However, its weight reaches 276.3g after all, which is heavier than the two “big folds” mentioned above, so it is still easy to feel tired when holding the phone with one hand for a long time.

▲The body of the Magic Vs is made of metal materials with a matte finish. The body itself is not easy to stick to fingerprints and dust, and the blue color it uses looks very noble and beautiful.

▲The screen on the front of the machine is designed with a micro-arc edge, and the back of the machine is also designed with a micro-arc edge.

▲When the fuselage is held in the hand, it is very comfortable whether it is folded or unfolded, and the curved edge will not cause the hand feeling.

▲When the fuselage is folded, it is still easy to operate with one hand.

▲ There is no major problem with basic manipulation or typing when holding the phone with one hand.

▲ After the fuselage is unfolded, it is barely possible to control the phone with one hand, but it is more difficult to type.

▲ When typing, it will be easier to hold the machine with both hands.

▲In addition, when the fuselage is folded, no matter whether the left or right hand is pressed on the switch key, fingerprint unlocking can be easily performed; but when the fuselage is unfolded, it is easier to use the fingers of the right hand to unlock.

▲However, the body is quite heavy. The author used the electronic chart to measure it, reaching 276.3g. It is easier to feel tired when holding the phone with one hand for a long time.

▲As for the design of the fuselage, one of the speakers and an infrared transmission port are installed on the top of the machine.

▲The bottom of the machine is equipped with a SIM card slot, a USB-C slot and a built-in speaker on the other side.

▲As for the volume keys on the left side of the fuselage.

▲ On the right side is the on/off key of the built-in fingerprint reader.

▲When the fuselage is folded, the volume key and power switch are located on the right side of the fuselage, and adopt the design of staggering up and down.

▲As for the interface, the interface after unfolding the screen is just the effect of widening when folding, unlike Huawei’s “big fold” that uses a design that turns one page into two pages.

▲However, some interfaces, such as the interface of the shortcut key list, have been rearranged, and more options can be displayed in one line. The author feels that it is not very uniform, and the aesthetics are only average.

▲ There is a horizontal line at the bottom of some program shortcuts, and you can open the designated quick start function by swiping up.

▲As for these program shortcuts, press and hold to open the quick directory.

▲In addition, when the screen is unfolded, some programs do not use the full screen display by default. At this time, click the Bluetooth 4 arrow button in the lower right corner to change the display to the full screen.

▲Similar to the previous Honor mobile phones, Magic Vs also supports the smart interconnection function. After logging into the Honor account, it can be used seamlessly with other devices that are also logged into the Honor account.

The design of “Luban hinge” is different from other “big folds”

Magic Vs does not look much different from other “big discounts”, because the difference between it and other similar models is “inside”, that is, its self-developed “Luban zero-gear hinge”. The hinges used in the “Da Zhe” adopt a mortise-and-tenon integral molding design. The official said that the number of parts of the supporting structure has been reduced from 92 to 4, and the integrated supporting structure is made of aerospace-grade materials, which is 62% lighter than traditional metals. In addition, it also ensures that the screen has sufficient space to expand. The “Luban Zero Gear Hinge” of Magic Vs has passed the 400,000 times of folding test by Rheinland. The official said that it can be used for 10 years even if it is folded 100 times a day. Still very high.

▲Honor Magic Vs adopts a new Luban zero-gear hinge design.

▲This hinge design allows the screen to fit very tightly, and the periphery is also protected by metal materials, which is very hard and clean.

▲When the screen is folded, the joint position will be slightly curved inward.

▲This new hinge design makes the crease very slight and almost invisible in normal use.

▲Creases can only be vaguely seen when white background color and reflection are used.

▲This new hinge design undoubtedly makes the hinge more solid, but it also requires a lot of force to fold the screen when closing the fuselage.

Structural changes, the fuselage can only be fully opened and fully closed

This brand-new hinge does make the overall structure more rigid, but everything has two sides. The more solid hinge structure undoubtedly makes the opening and closing of the screen more solid, and there will be no gap in the middle after the screen is folded. It will cause dust-prone situations, but what you get in return is that the screen is either fully opened or fully closed, unlike other “big folds” that can be half-opened and closed, and the hover mode can be exchanged for more functions. This is a relative “disadvantage”. . Of course, if you don’t pursue the functions brought by this “hover” mode, the problem is not too big.

▲The Luban hinge is indeed hard enough, but it prevents the Magic Vs from hovering like other “big folds”, and can only be fully opened or fully closed.

▲The author has tried the hover mode, but it can only be maintained for a short period of time, and it will automatically pop up and display in a fully expanded mode soon.

▲However, when you hold it in your hand like the picture above, it feels a bit like holding a physical book (it just requires more force to hold the phone~.~).

The folding function is not too special

As for the folding function, the Honor Magic Vs is not very different from other “big folds”. It can also be used continuously on the internal and external screens, and the large screen can be used with multiple APPS at the same time, which is not too special. As for the display quality of the screen, both the external screen and the internal screen are made of OLED material, but only the external screen supports 120Hz update rate, and the internal screen only supports up to 90Hz, but for ordinary users, this configuration is actually quite enough. Moreover, the OLED material screen also makes the display quality very good, the viewing angle is also high, and the overall performance meets expectations.

▲ In terms of screen, the external screen uses a 6.45-inch OLED screen.

▲The edge of the machine adopts micro-arc design.

▲The size of the foldable screen inside the machine is 7.9 inches. It adopts a flat design and protects the edges with rubber edges. It is also made of OLED material.

▲In terms of resolution, the external screen is 2560 x 1080, while the internal screen is 2272 x 1984.

▲As for the update rate, the external screen supports up to 120Hz, while the internal screen supports up to 90Hz.

▲Although the update rate configuration is different, whether it is the external screen or the internal screen, the browsing fluency is also very high, and the fine print can still be clearly seen when the page is turned quickly.

▲As for the quality of the screen display, in terms of browsing text, whether it is the external screen or the internal screen, the display quality is also very high, and the text display effect is clear and sharp.

▲As for the video display, both the external screen and the internal screen are also very good. After all, they are all made of OLED materials, and the colors are also relatively bright, but they are not too MSG. It is also worth mentioning that, in the case of the highest brightness, the brightness of the external screen seems to be a little higher than that of the internal screen.

▲As for the viewing angle, the outer screen and the inner screen are also very high, and the display quality has not declined when viewed from the side.

▲As for the folding function, the Honor Magic Vs does not have too many special features, but it still has a continuation function. After closing the phone, the user can set it to continue using the program being used on the inner screen on the outer screen.

▲In addition, users can easily use multiple programs on the big screen at the same time. After opening a program, click on the blank position, and an interface directory will appear above, and then click the button in the middle (that is, there is a black button on the left) square button), you can move the program in use to the left half of the screen to display, and the program directory will be displayed on the right, and then click another program to use two programs on the same page at the same time.

▲If you want to adjust the display ratio of the two programs, just pull the position of the middle boundary to change it.

▲Click the button on the right of the list to narrow down the program to a small window display.

▲In the small window mode, there will be two more options for the directory, and clicking the second button on the right can even minimize the program and shrink it to the side in the form of an icon. Users can only click it when they need it. It can be used again.

▲In addition to being able to display multiple programs on the same screen at the same time, Magic Vs has also added a different page design that can display the same program on the same page, but it needs program support to do it. For the time being, I only tested that WhatsApp can be used to this function.

▲As for using this function, the author uses WhatsApp as a demonstration. First, open WhatsApp in full-page browsing mode, and then use the multi-program opening function to move WhatsApp to the left half of the screen, and the program directory will appear on the right. At this time, click any WhatsApp conversation on the left screen, and you don’t need to click any program on the right screen, just pull the three-point button in the middle to the far right, and WhatsApp will return to full-screen display mode, but it will be displayed on the left page Conversation directory, the right page displays the conversation interface of the contact you just clicked. What is different from when you only open WhatsApp is that a light gray thick line will be added between the conversation directory and the conversation interface.

▲At this time, click to open the multi-program directory, and you will find a double-button button on the right. Click it to turn it off, and you can disconnect the connection between the left and right screens.

▲ After that, everyone can communicate with two contacts at the same time on the left and right screens.

▲As for sound effects, Honor Magic Vs supports dts:X format, and I tried to turn on Netflix and watch movies through the built-in speakers. The volume is sufficient, but in terms of sound quality, the human voice is clear, but the bass is only vaguely heard, and the surround sound envelopment is also good. Not ideal, overall performance is just average.

The camera performs well and the results are ideal

As for the camera, the main camera of the Honor Magic Vs uses a 3-megapixel design, namely a 54-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The pixel front camera is convenient for taking selfies or video calls. The configuration is not too special, and the imaging is not particularly outstanding, but the performance is still ideal. For ordinary users, the camera performance of Magic Vs is quite good, even the night shooting effect is also considered qualified. On the whole, if you just take pictures and shoot videos for uploading to social platforms to share your life, the camera of Magic Vs is more than qualified.

▲As for the camera, the Magic Vs has a built-in 3-lens design, namely a 54-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

▲The lens design is thicker, so it is difficult to place the phone flat on the table whether it is folded or unfolded, but when unfolded, the inclination will not be too serious due to the large plane.

▲As for the front mirror, both the inner and outer screens are equipped with perforated front mirrors. Both lenses support shooting 16-megapixel photos, which is convenient for users to take selfies or video calls.

▲As for the interface, the shooting interface of Magic Vs is not much different from other Honor phones.

▲ There are different filter options for shooting, and you can also use the professional mode to adjust more shooting parameters, and you can even shoot photos in RAW format.

▲As for the high-pixel mode, users can use up the lens pixels to take photos of 50 million pixels or more, but only use the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera.

▲As for video shooting, users can shoot up to 4K60p video.

▲In the movie mode, users can add different filter settings to the movie to make the shot more like a master movie. For users who need post-production, the movie mode also supports LOG mode shooting.

▲In addition, whether it is taking pictures or filming, there is a night scene mode to enhance the effect of taking pictures or filming at night or in low-light environments.

▲In addition, after unfolding the body and opening the camera program, the camera interface will be changed to a design display that is easier to use with both hands.

▲In addition, like other “big discounts”, when users take pictures for other people, they can open the external screen to let the other party preview the effect.

▲However, it is a pity that Magic Vs does not support the external screen preview effect when users take selfies with the main camera.

▲As for the shooting effect, the author first took pictures outdoors in the daytime with the ultra-wide-angle lens, the main camera 1x, the telephoto 3x and the telephoto 10x. In an environment with sufficient brightness, the shooting effects of the three main lenses are very good , The photo resolution is also very high.

▲The author took pictures in the high-pixel mode and ultra-wide-angle lens on the same occasion, and found that in the high-pixel mode, the zoomed-in photos are still very clear.

▲As for the same situation, when shooting in high-pixel mode and main camera, zooming in on photos taken in high-pixel mode can also see a clearer effect, and the performance is more obvious than that of the ultra-wide-angle lens.

▲The author tried to shoot in a darker environment with the same super wide-angle lens, main lens 1x, telephoto lens 3x and telephoto lens 10x. The effect is still very good, but when it comes to 10x telephoto, the clarity seems to be reduced. A little drop, the situation of oil painting is also more obvious.

▲The author turned on the night scene mode again on the same occasion, and still took pictures with the ultra-wide-angle lens, the main lens 1x, the telephoto lens 3x and the telephoto lens 10x, and found that the clarity was significantly improved in the case of a longer exposure. The screen is also very clean, and the effect is much better than the normal mode.

▲As for shooting in an ultra-low light environment, the author used the ultra-wide-angle lens, the main lens 1x and the telephoto lens 3x to shoot respectively. The effect is still good in normal mode, but you can’t see any details in the dark.

▲The author tried to use the night scene mode again and shoot with the same focal length, but I found that in this case, even using the night scene mode does not seem to help much.

▲As for super telephoto, Magic Vs supports up to 30x digital zoom, but the effect is only passable.

The hardware is slightly “outdated” but still flagship

Finally, in terms of hardware, after all, the Honor Magic Vs was launched at the end of last year, so there is always a “generation” gap between the hardware and the new machine launched this year. It has a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 graphics The processing chip, 12GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage space are indeed a little “outdated”, but they are still at the flagship level in terms of series, whether it is the data obtained from the performance testing software or the actual experience in use, it is actually quite different. It is not much different from the current brand-new flagship phones, and it also supports Hong Kong’s 5G network, even if it is used as a main phone. However, it uses an 8+ Gen 1 processor after all, so the fuselage is still prone to heat. Under high load conditions, although the fuselage is not hot, it still feels slightly warm. As for the power, it has a built-in 5,000mAh capacity battery. Although it seems that it can be used for more than a day under normal daily use, the author has actually tested it and its power consumption is faster than expected, so it may not be possible. One charge per day. Fortunately, it supports wired fast charging function, even if the call back is very fast. The only pity is that it does not support wireless charging, so charging is always plugged in, which is troublesome.

▲As for the hardware configuration, after all, the Honor Magic Vs was launched at the end of last year, so it still uses the flagship configuration of the previous generation, which are Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 image processing chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB of built-in storage space and pre-loaded Android 13 operating system.

▲The author first tested the performance of the processor with Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6 respectively. As a result, the single-core computing scored 1,258 points and 1,616 points respectively, while the multi-core computing scored 3,649 points and 4,030 points respectively. The performance is not bad.

▲The author used 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme to test the performance of the machine, and the result was 2,227 points. It can be seen that it can basically run most of the mobile games, and the performance is considered smooth. However, the author used 3DMark’s Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme as a stress test to simulate the stability of the machine for a long time. The result shows that the difference between the highest and the lowest score reaches 40%, and the performance is only average.

▲The author used AIDA64 to browse the temperature of the hardware in the machine after high-load operation. The result can be seen that it is roughly maintained at about 39 degrees to 43 degrees. It can be seen that although it is not very hot (the touch on the back of the machine is only slightly warm), but after all The 8+ Gen 1 processor is still prone to heating problems, so it will more or less affect the stability under long-term high-load operation.

▲Afterwards, the author used A1 SD Bench to test the performance of the built-in storage space. The results showed that the reading and writing speeds were recorded at 1541.39MB/s and 1192MB/s respectively, which was very satisfactory.

▲Finally, the author tested the overall system performance of Honor Magic Vs with AnTuTu evaluation, PCMark for Android Job 3.0, Geekbench 5 – OpenCL and Geekbench 6 – OpenCL respectively. The results were respectively 1,016,182 points, 12,987 points, 6,487 points and 4,966 points , it can be seen that although the score of Magic Vs is a little bit far from that of the latest flagship phones, it is still very good, and it is not a big problem to use it as a main phone.

▲In addition, Honor Magic Vs also supports dual card dual standby function.

▲The author thinks that the reason why Magic Vs can still be used as the main machine is that it can support Hong Kong’s 5G network.

▲And its two SIM card slots can support 5G networks.

▲The author put csl’s 5G SIM card into the Magic Vs, and tested the network speed with the Speedtest APP in Shatian. The result was a download speed of 103Mbps and an upload speed of 33.2Mbps, which is considered ideal.

▲Magic Vs has a built-in 5,000mAh capacity battery, but its power consumption is relatively fast. I tried to use it for nearly 3 hours, and the power has been used for about half. It seems a bit difficult to charge it once a day.

▲Fortunately, the charging fire bull it comes with has a voltage of 66W and supports fast charging function, which makes the Magic Vs recharge very fast. But it’s a pity that it doesn’t support wireless charging, and you need to use a USB cable every time you charge it, which is troublesome.

Summary: Arrive to play the “big discount” experience in line with the price of the machine

To sum up, this time Honor launched the licensed version of Magic Vs in Hong Kong. It is not very good, and its performance is not very outstanding, but the overall user experience is still very satisfactory. As a “big discount” priced at 10,000 yuan The cost of the BOSE earphones included in the reservation period is about 8,500), the performance mentioned above is already very good, and it is very affordable for a foldable machine. For a small budget, I hope to experience the foldable machine. To enhance the work efficiency experience, Honor Magic Vs is indeed a very good choice.

