【Evaluation】Shokz OpenFit Bone Conduction Headphones are comfortable to wear + top-notch calls

True wireless Bluetooth headsets have become more and more expensive in recent years, not only in-ear, but also bone conduction headsets. It really takes time for beginners to study. Bone conduction headphone manufacturer Shokz has released most of the headphones for sports in the past. It has indeed eliminated the discomfort of wearing in-ear headphones for a long time, and has gained many users. Shokz’s recently launched OpenFit uses the latest DirectPitch technology for more accurate sound transmission. In terms of price, it is in the middle price range, so let the editor open the box and evaluate it immediately.

warm day white quiet night black twoColor frosting is not easy to leave marks

The design of OpenFit is simple. The charging box is square and has a matte texture. I think the size is too large, but considering that the earphone body is not in-ear, it is normal for the charging box to be too large. There is a USB-C charging position on the top of the machine, and OpenFit will randomly provide a USB-C charging cable of the same color as the earphones. OpenFit has 2 colors to choose from. The one I got is Quiet Night Black, and the other is Warm Day White. I think the warm day one is more special and has a noble and elegant temperament, while the Quiet Night Black is more low-key.

The fuselage only weighs 8.3 grams comfortable to wear

OpenFit continues to use the ear-hanging design, and the body weighs only 8.3 grams. In addition, the ear-hanging position of the earphones is made of nickel-titanium alloy material, which has strong resilience, durability and no deformation. Uncomfortable, it feels very comfortable, and it is also very stable and will not fall off easily. Its waterproof rating is IP54, water and sweat resistance, which absolutely meets the requirements of sports headphones.

AI PassStoryNoise reduction tablegood

One of the major features of OpenFit is AI call noise reduction, and the dual microphone peaks will automatically sense and adjust to the appropriate position. The official said that combined with the AI ​​​​smart call noise reduction algorithm, while protecting the human voice, it can effectively eliminate environmental noise and call echo. The editor feels that the call is really good, and the content of the conversation can be clearly heard.

Excellent battery life 7 hours on a single charge

The battery life of OpenFit is good. The editor has used it for 4 hours without prompting to charge it. The official said that it can be used for 7 hours on a single charge, and the charging box can charge the earphones three times, which can be used for a total of 28 hours. This battery life performance is absolutely sufficient.

Shokz OpenBass Technology Good tri-band balance

Ear-hanging earphones are different from ordinary in-ear earphones. The sound is transmitted to the ear canal outside the ear, and the technology used is also different. OpenFit uses DirectPitch technology to accurately transmit the sound into the ear canal, and the audition feels like hanging a speaker outside the ear. The 18mm x 11mm ultra-large dynamic driver unit also enhances the tone of OpenFit a lot. The editor used Moov to play “Rainy Day” by Lin Yilian and Blue Warrior. I feel that the vocals are clear and the music is quite layered. Then listen to “Girl O” by Damien School. The soundtrack of this song is more complicated, the rhythm is richer, the high frequency is well made, and the vocals are also prominent. Thanks to Shokz OpenBass, I feel that the three frequencies are balanced, and it may be more suitable for listening. pop song.

Streaming without delay Three-dimensional sound

The editor turned on the Apple TV to watch the first episode of “City on FIre” (City on FIre) streaming, and there was no delay, and the sound quality was also good, quite three-dimensional.

Summarize:Good call performance and first-class comfort

OpenFit, worth $1,599, is positioned as a mid-to-high-end headset. The earphones perform well in calls, and the reception is clear. The comfort brought by the ear-hanging design is also first-class, and can be worn for a long time. It is suitable for users who need to wear headphones for a long time and pay attention to call performance.

