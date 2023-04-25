【Event registration】Cambridge Audio x KEF fully presents: The new generation of streaming audio and video (….. – Site Events- Post76Play.com

(Macao Station) Cambridge Audio x KEF Presents: The New Generation of Streaming Audio-Visual

Streaming, listening to music and watching movies has become the general trend, and the gameplay is rich and thrifty! However, I think there are better ones, or the experience of fever is really knowledgeable!! Therefore, the “Streaming Video and Video New Generation WORKSHOP” was planned in conjunction with Cambridge Audio before. 』, encore many times, also got advanced 2.0, feedbackstillEnthusiastic, even some members of the Macau version boarded a boat to participate!! Since there are members in Macau who want to try, Yijia has resumed customs clearance. After researching with the agent, I decided to rush out of Hong Kong and come here once Streaming AV New Generation WORKSHOP (Macau Station)Listening to it, I’m so excited to have a concert… It can not only take care of Macau members, but also take this opportunity to compare with Hong Kong members(Macau edition friends will be given priority this time )，There is a chance to sail down the sea (Fly back and forth by boat ~ at your own expense, don’t think too much !!)get to know the audio-visual lovers in Macau, and the event should be full of surprises!!

In addition to the British brand Cambridge Audio continuing to support our place 76, there is also a British speaker brand KEF supporting the venue, and it is jointly organized and supported by Macau New Yaohan to provide a high-quality experience venue.Is it Macau station? Streaming AV New Generation WORKSHOPuse KEF R11 and R7 Meta, together with Cambridge Audio Edge NQ and Edge M Monoblock, were used as the main demonstration equipment on that day.Let everyone understand the various knowledge and gameplay of the beautiful voice stream,BritainThe new feeling under the national sound!! It is the two major audio brandsfirst time inMacaoCooperative physical activities, no matter you are a member of Macau 76-, you must take this opportunity to play in Hong Kong 76-members, this is a great opportunity, and there will be rich gifts, everyone has a share, you Will you miss it!? However, friends from Macau are too enthusiastic to participate.



Total quota for this event 80 One, my Post76 only grabs 20 Well, this time it’s really fast and slow!! Hurry up and book a holiday, see you then!!



When the game comes, there are only so few wild ones to play, and I will definitely bring more good wilds to make everyone play so reluctantly to leave. Therefore, I brought 4 more sets of SYSTEM than everyone else in the same field to try it out, including KEF and Wireless series, Cambridge and EVO series, etc. There are too many to show. If you want to know some special wild games, remember to watch it.



Cambridge Audio has been experimenting, improving and creating new products for over 50 years

Cambridge Audio, founded in Cambridge, England in the 1960s, I believe everyone must know this world-class audio. From the stereo amplifier P40 launched after its establishment in 1968 to the EVO series in recent years has been acclaimed. Cambridge Audio enriches life through exceptional sound, making world-class sound systems accessible to all listeners.



Heart-touching replay effects

With a revolutionary preamp circuit board for less interference and an incredibly clean signal path, Edge NQ plays your favorite tunes with stunning depth. Whether streaming, mirroring, or hard disk playback, you can enjoy every note with perfect clarity. Edge NQ lets you enjoy music from any source. In addition to digital coaxial, USB, and S/PDIF optical connections, there’s built-in Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Bluetooth aptX HD, and Internet radio. Wherever a song is played, Edge NQ stays true to the character of each instrument and reveals music you’ve never heard before.



Fully balanced from input to output, free from noise and distortion. After hours of listening, only the best components are picked. With dual toroidal transformers, huge power reserves ensure consistent tone. Cambridge Audio’s proprietary Class XA amplifier – no audible crossover distortion. Pair two Edge M with Edge NQ to create your perfect system.After the introduction of Cambridge Audio, of course there must be…!!



KEF is committed to being the pioneer of the ultimate tone

Since its establishment in 1961, the innovative KEF has created numerous award-winning speaker myths in its British hometown, which has impressed audio enthusiasts all over the world. From the breakthrough Uni-Q coaxial technology to the standard-setting LS60 Wireless, KEF’s philosophy is to spread the melody everywhere and touch people’s hearts with the most authentic sound.



Flagship three-way floor speaker

The R11 combines four woofers and the latest generation of Uni-Q for a powerful yet refined sound With its aluminum hybrid cone woofer and the 12th generation Uni-Q coaxial common point driver responsible for the mids and highs, the R11 is captivating The tone performance is absolutely beyond doubt. Using innovative technology derived from KEF The Reference series, the low frequency output is clear and detailed, and it is extremely shocking.



Medium-sized three-way floor speaker

The R7 is KEF’s new R-Series mid-size floorstanding speaker, powerful but compact enough to bring your favorite music and movies to life. Equipped with two sets of 165mm (6.5inches) aluminum hybrid cone woofers, and a 125mm (5 inches) Midrange unit and 25mm (1 inch) The Uni-Q coaxial common-point unit composed of aluminum spherical tweeter, the performance of R7 is beyond your imagination.



The world’s first speaker using Metamaterial

The LS50 Meta uses revolutionary technology to fully present the pure and moving sound, creating a sound effect like being in the scene. Equipped with the 12th generation Uni-Q coaxial common point unit of Metamaterial Absorption Technology, the reproduction is more accurate, and the compact LS50 Meta can also make any position in the room the best listening position. It also won the 2022 Product of the Year Award.



Hurry up and sign up to experience the flagship listening experience of Cambridge Audio X KEF. It is so attractive that you should not miss it. It’s just a show!!

(Secretly, do you know that the members attending this time will have a mysterious gift)



Date: May 13, 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 – 17:00

Number of people: The total number of people in the event is 80 people / Post76 Recruit 20 (Macau members are preferred)

Venue: Multifunctional meeting room on the 11th floor of Macau New Yaohan

How to participate:

Members must apply before 23:59 on May 2, 2023. When registering, you must fill in the required contact information in the "Contact Information" column, and finally click "I want to participate" option is complete.

option is complete.