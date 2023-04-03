Looking for a wireless surveillance system? Want a surveillance system with waterproof features, stable connection performance and excellent image quality? This time I’m going to unbox the “Arlo Pro 4 VMC4250P Two-Camera Unit”, paired with the “VMB4540 Encrypted Connection Base Station” not only provides intelligent monitoring and control, but also allows you to browse 2K QHD surveillance images with just a mobile phone or tablet.

What’s even cooler is that the Arlo Pro 4 camera has a built-in battery, so it can shoot without an additional power supply. It adopts a magnetic wall mount design, which makes it easy to adjust the camera position and shooting angle. Not much nonsense, the following is our use experience, hoping to let everyone know more about this wireless monitoring system.

【Unboxing video】

【Sharing experience with pictures and texts】

Arlo Pro 4 VMC4250P two-camera appearance and specifications

The Arlo Pro 4 two-lens unit (model VMC4250P) is a cloud-based wireless WiFi camera with 2K QHD high-definition image quality, which can directly store images in the cloud through the WiFi router at home. However, if the Arlo wireless lens has a large installation range and you are worried that the WiFi network signal will be unstable, you need to use the Arlo encrypted connection base station (VMB4540) for expansion.

Arlo Pro 4’s outer packaging carton design is very simple, it is clearly written that these are 2 wireless spotlight security cameras, the shooting field of view reaches 160 degrees ultra-wide angle, supports noise reduction two-way voice, can be directly connected to WiFi routers, and has color night vision Features and spotlights, photography quality 2K HDR, and Arlo Secure for 3 months.

Although it is only a dual-lens camera, you will find that there are quite a lot of accessories when you unpack the box. In addition to the two Arlo Pro 4 cameras, there are:

2 rechargeable batteries for Arlo

Camera battery charging transformer 1

USB magnetic charging cable 1 piece

Magnetic wall hanging and screw accessories 1 set

Upright wall hanging and screw accessories 1 set

Fast Installation guide

Arlo Pro 4 wireless camera is designed in pure white with arlo lettering, simple and exquisite, with a size of only 89 × 52 × 78.4 mm, which is easy to install indoors or outdoors. It looks small, but the weight of the installed battery is 331g, which is heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it is quite heavy in the hand.

The special feature of this camera is that it provides a magnetic wall mount, as long as the camera is placed on the magnetic wall mount, it will be automatically and firmly attached, and the angle of the camera can be adjusted freely according to individual needs.

The front of the camera is an all-black design, with a super bright LED spotlight above it, which according to official information is a dual LED light. The LED light not only has the effect of filling light, but also the spotlight will automatically turn on when the night surveillance detects movement, which becomes a basic deterrent warning function.

The Arlo Pro 4 camera is equipped with a 160° wide-angle lens with the highest image quality of 2K QHD. It also supports 12x digital zoom and HDR high dynamic range image technology. 7 meters, and also supports sound detection recording.

If there is any situation in the family or there is a thief in the video, the camera will immediately send an email alarm notification and mobile device push notification. At the same time, the built-in microphone and speaker can enable two-way voice communication.

The holes on the rear of the Arlo Pro 4 camera housing are screw holes, allowing you to secure the camera using the included upright wall mount and screws. However, there is only one set of vertical wall mounts included, and the other Arlo Pro 4 lens can be fixed using the “magnetic wall mount”.

The “magnetic wall mount” design is a feature of Arlo Pro 4. It is very convenient to change the shooting position and adjust the shooting angle freely.

Arlo Pro 4 cameras have self-designed charging electrodes on the bottom, which can be connected to power supply. If the camera rack is in a place where it is not convenient to plug in the battery, the built-in battery of the camera will come in handy!

Arlo Pro 4 has a built-in battery with a capacity of 13,000 mAh. According to official data, the longest usage time can reach 12 months. In this way, it can be monitored without being connected to the electricity. .

As for the way to replace the battery is quite simple, just press the button next to the charging electrode, the camera lens will automatically pop out from the case, allowing us to take out the battery for replacement. It is worth mentioning that the camera is fully waterproof, and it can still record normally even in rainy or humid weather to protect the safety of your home.

Although Arlo Pro 4 can be directly connected to a WiFi router, if you have a wide range of lens installations, worry about poor network connection, or want to store video surveillance videos on the hard drive, you need to use the “Arlo Smart Hub WiFi Encrypted Connection Base Station (VMB4540)”.

In addition, if you use Apple HomeKit at home, you must also have a base station to set it up.

Open the box, there is the protagonist Arlo wireless WiFi encryption base station (VMB4540), Ethernet line, power supply and quick installation guide.

The exterior design of the base station continues the pure white and simple style of Arlo Pro 4, with a size of 153 × 140 × 52.4mm and a weight only slightly lighter than the camera, about 300g. There is also an LED indicator on the front to display the power and network status.

There are several buttons on the back of the base station, from left to right: lens pairing button, USB port, network port, power port and reset hole. This base station looks like nothing, but it actually has a built-in antenna, supports 2.4GHz WiFi, and can support Arlo cameras with up to 4K image quality.

Get the initial setup done quickly!

The Arlo Pro 4 camera uses a WiFi connection, so as long as it is within the range of a Wi-Fi signal with the “Arlo App”, the connection settings can be easily done.

The setting process is not difficult. As long as the camera lens is aligned with the QR Code of the scanning mobile app, it will be paired automatically. After a successful scan, you will hear the reminder sound from Arlo Pro 4. Wait for the computer to pair with the camera, basically = mostly completed.

The entire setup process is very simple, and the Arlo App interface has been optimized to be more simple, so the setup becomes quite simple.

Mobile phone and Google Next 2 monitoring screen comparison

The Arlo Pro 4 camera’s cloud recording, motion detection, push notification… and other function settings basically need to be set through the “Arlo App”, even if you are at home or at work, you can monitor it at any time.

However, it can not only browse real-time images through the Arlo App, but also browse images through the cameras of the smart home system.

In this unboxing video, Pachinko actually tested the Arlo App on the iPhone, and used the Google Home smart home system of the Google Nest Hub 2 to view the surveillance video of the Arlo Pro 4.

Another special point is that Arlo Pro 4 will not become a dedicated camera that can only be turned on from the Apple Home App because it is connected to Apple HomeKit. It can also be connected from Google Home to the Arlo Pro 4 that was originally set in HomeKit.

Because theoretically, a camera that has been connected to HomeKit cannot be used in another different smart home, but Arlo Pro 4 can do this, which means it can support two smart home systems at the same time.

Dynamic detection and push notification test

It is said that now better home cameras will have a motion detection system, and of course Arlo Pro 4 also has it, and you can also define a motion detection area through the Arlo App.

For surveillance cameras, the most important motion detection area will be the “door”. Move your finger to draw a range in the motion detection area of ​​the Arlo App, so that when someone approaches the door or there is any movement at the door , a push notification will be sent to the mobile phone.

The motion alert notification of the Arlo App will not only show the time when the camera detects someone passing by, but most importantly, once motion is detected, the super bright LED on the camera will automatically turn on, turning the black and white picture when the light is off color.

At the same time as the warning of abnormal motion detection, there will also be a “red!” warning reminder in the upper right corner of the real-time screen of the Arlo App. If someone you don’t know breaks in, click the warning icon to activate the alarm to warn the other party not to act rashly; if you add a friend’s phone number in the Arlo App in advance, when the alarm is activated, it will automatically call the friend and ask the friend to help.

Many people may be curious about how bright the Arlo Pro 4’s ultra-bright camera is. After all, to make people jump and make the image change from black and white to color, it must have a certain brightness.

According to the official information, the Arlo Pro 4 camera is designed with dual LED lights with a wavelength of 850nm, so it not only has a fill light effect, but also has a menacing effect. After all, it is very scary to suddenly have a super bright light turned on in the dark.

Two-way voice and sound detection recording

Arlo Pro 4 not only has monitoring, but also has microphones and speakers, so it supports “two-way voice”, allowing us to talk to people captured by the video recorder.

However, with the two-way dialogue function of general cameras, the voice of the other party is usually recorded because the microphone is weak, or because the speaker of the camera cannot transmit our voice clearly, but in this test Arlo Pro 4 The two-way voice is still clear.

The Arlo Pro 4 microphone can be used not only for two-way voice conversations, but also for “sound detection”. Especially when a small animal breaks in, there may be a state of “no sound but no shadow”. At this time, only the sound can be heard, but it is too small and the video screen may not be noticed. It is definitely not haunted!

Special Instructions for Apple HomeKit Motion Detection

The smart home platforms supported by Arlo Pro 4 include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Apple HomeKit, the more special (and troublesome) one is Apple HomeKit.

If you want to connect to Apple HomeKit, Arlo Pro 4 cannot directly connect to the router through WiFi, but must be connected with the “Arlo Wireless WiFi Encrypted Base Station (VMB4540)”.

But the advantage of integrating HomeKit is that not only can you browse the real-time images of Arlo Pro 4 on other Apple devices at home, but it can even be linked with other devices, such as when the camera detects that someone is approaching, it will automatically turn on the lights and other automatic scenes.

If you want to configure Arlo Pro 4’s motion detection in Apple HomeKit, the camera must be connected to a power source to use this feature. Pachinko speculates that the reason why Arlo Pro 4 needs to be connected to the power supply when using motion detection in HomeKit is probably because it has to detect continuously, which will naturally consume more power, so it must be used with a power supply, which is also unnecessary Worried about whether the camera will run out of power or what to do if the battery is forgotten to be replaced.

However, if Arlo Pro 4 is connected to Google Home, although it does not require an Arlo wireless base station, it only needs to be paired with Arlo Smart cloud service to browse real-time images through smart screens such as Google Nest Hub 2.

This means that it is very simple to connect Arlo Pro 4 to the Google Home platform, but it should be noted that the Arlo Pro 4 camera only provides 3 months of free Arlo Smart cloud service, if you need to use cloud storage, area detection , Smart detection… functions require an additional paid subscription.

On the other hand, although Apple HomeKit needs to be paired with the Arlo encryption base station, as long as a hard drive of up to 2TB is connected with USB, the recorded videos can be stored in the external hard drive. disc image.

Conclusion After testing the Arlo Pro 4 and the encryption base station, many people may ask whether it is worth buying? If you have actual monitoring needs, the Arlo Pro 4 camera is indeed a machine worth considering. In terms of price, such a group costs more than NT$16,000, so some people will be deterred by the price, but Pachinko personally thinks that the monitoring system is related to safety after all, as long as it is really easy to use and suitable, the price may become a relatively minor consideration.

In addition, the Consumer Council of Hong Kong tested 10 surveillance cameras on the market, and only the “Arlo Pro 4” home surveillance camera complies with European network security standards.

Overall, after this actual test, the Arlo Pro 4 is intuitive and simple in appearance design, setting and operation, complete in details and functions, and can shoot 2K high-resolution images. The most convenient thing is that it is powered by batteries and does not require cables, which is more convenient than traditional cameras. However, if you install the camera outdoors and worry that you will forget to change the batteries, you can also consider solar panel power supply. All in all, the overall quality of the Arlo Pro 4 is high and it is a pretty good surveillance camera.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Sources of pictures and information: Arlo, Arlo Technology Arlo flagship store

