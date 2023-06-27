Since Final Fantasy XVI was officially launched last week, the outside world has received rave reviews for its action combat system, and praised the level and technology of the game production team. “FF16” scored 88 points on Metacritic and received positive reviews from many media outlets. With the official launch of the game, some players found that the grape modeling in the game is quite fine, even better than the modeling level in “FF14” back then, which attracted the attention of players. This attention mainly stems from the poor quality of the grape modeling in FF14. Previously, some players found that the grape modeling in “FF14” was very rough. With the official launch of “FF16”, many players have discovered grape modeling in the game again. Since “FF16” is a 3A game, players naturally expect more detailed grape modeling in the game. Although the quality of the grape modeling in the game is quite exquisite, some players still think that the development team passed the “grape test” this time, which aroused players’ retweets and pilgrimages.

As the latest work of the classic Japanese RPG “Final Fantasy” series for many years, “FF16” was developed by Naoki Yoshida, the producer of “Final Fantasy XIV” (FF14), and the story tells the war between different countries. The game received highly positive reviews from several media outlets. Many reviewers praised the game’s narrative, visuals, pacing, and combat, as well as showing the series’ ability to tell stories from different directions.

With the official launch of the game, many players found that the grape modeling in “FF16” is more detailed than the modeling level that appeared in “FF14” that year. The reason why players pay special attention to grape modeling is that in the previous “FF14”, players found that the grape modeling in the game was very rough. Although the development team later readjusted the quality of the grape modeling in the update, the original impact picture is still deeply imprinted in the hearts of players. Now, players naturally expect more detailed grape modeling. Although the quality of the grape modeling in the game is already very high, some players still believe that the development team passed the “grape test” this time, causing players to retweet and pilgrimage.

It is understood that “FF16” has been hailed as a comprehensive overhaul of the “Final Fantasy” series, setting new standards for action role-playing games, and has been hailed as one of the best games of the year. The game itself garnered a majority of press acclaim for its mature storyline, entertaining combat, voice acting of the highest caliber, excellent boss fights, and musical performance. Although there were some criticisms pointing to the game’s inconsistent pace and less need for world exploration, these criticisms did not affect the game’s overall high rating.

