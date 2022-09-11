The newly produced Ninja Turtles game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” was well received earlier, and KONAMI, which launched a number of works that year, also has a collection of classic Ninja Turtles games “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga” Collection” was launched, allowing old fans to relive their dreams.

Ninja Turtles is an American animation work that emerged in the 1980s and has a large number of fans. The arcade action game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” launched in that year is a childhood memory of many people. In the era of XBOX 360, a transplanted version was launched to support 4 dozen online games. It’s all the rage again. “Ninja Turtles: Xu Ruide’s Revenge” recently launched by a manufacturer inherits its spirit and is also highly praised.

At that time, the Japanese factory KONAMI obtained the copyright of the game adaptation, and launched a number of works for home console platforms and arcade versions. This time, a total of 13 models are included in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection” as follows, following the most classic arcade version, red and white You can also freely change the Japanese and American versions (depending on the game).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes games including:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade/Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade /街機)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES/Kouhakuki)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES/Kohakuki)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES/Kohakuki)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo /超任)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo /超任)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis /Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy 掌機)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy 掌機)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy 掌機)

As a classic collection, it provides screen zoom, filter effects, archive at any time, instant rewind and other functions are basically complete. What is more special is that the game can also use hidden functions, such as skip level, DEBUG mode, etc., and there is also a “Watch-and” -play” while watching and playing, the computer will play the game automatically, the player can take over at any time, and you can “see the explosion” without taking any action at all.

The main menu allows you to change the hidden features of the game.



Perform various extra functions after the game.



Some works that support multiplayer can also choose online games and local cooperative modes, but the games are always relatively rare. For example, it is difficult to find random players online, so the local cooperative mode is better, which makes the Nintendo Switch version better. The attractiveness of the device has increased, and it supports the communication of adjacent hosts and the sharing function of Joy-con.

The difficulty of some game levels is relatively high, and it also caused many players without a strategy to have a headache in the past, so you can pause at any time in the collection to call out the strategy information for reference. At the same time, there is a museum mode “Turtle’s Lair”, which restores a large amount of information in high-definition, including: behind-the-scenes footage such as concept drafts, game music, game cartridge packaging and manuals of the year, promotional materials advertisements, comic covers, animation introductions, etc. However, the main game interface is only in Japanese and English, which is a little pity.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Type: Action

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Windows

Price: HKD267 (Nintendo Switch)

