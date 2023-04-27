【GC 23】Nintendo confirms to participate in gamescom 2023

The organizer of gamescom, Europe’s largest video game show, confirmed on its official Twitter that the Japanese game giant Nintendo will participate in the “gamescom 2023” exhibition held in Cologne, Germany from August 23 to 27.

Nintendo used to participate in gamescom, an annual video game event held in Cologne, Germany. However, in recent years, the GC exhibition has changed due to the impact of the epidemic. Many manufacturers, including Nintendo, have been absent from the exhibition. For example, last year, Nintendo did not participate in the GC exhibition with its grand return.

Nintendo gamescom booth (file photo)

When this year’s E3 exhibition was canceled due to the withdrawal or failure of many manufacturers, the organizer of the GC exhibition took the lead in announcing that Nintendo would return to the exhibition at this year’s GC exhibition, which can be said to bring a dose of reassurance to the event. The official also stated that more exhibitors will be announced in the next few weeks.