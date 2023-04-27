Home » 【GC 23】Nintendo confirms to participate in gamescom 2023
Technology

【GC 23】Nintendo confirms to participate in gamescom 2023

by admin
【GC 23】Nintendo confirms to participate in gamescom 2023

The organizer of gamescom, Europe’s largest video game show, confirmed on its official Twitter that the Japanese game giant Nintendo will participate in the “gamescom 2023” exhibition held in Cologne, Germany from August 23 to 27.

Nintendo used to participate in gamescom, an annual video game event held in Cologne, Germany. However, in recent years, the GC exhibition has changed due to the impact of the epidemic. Many manufacturers, including Nintendo, have been absent from the exhibition. For example, last year, Nintendo did not participate in the GC exhibition with its grand return.

  • Nintendo gamescom booth (file photo)

When this year’s E3 exhibition was canceled due to the withdrawal or failure of many manufacturers, the organizer of the GC exhibition took the lead in announcing that Nintendo would return to the exhibition at this year’s GC exhibition, which can be said to bring a dose of reassurance to the event. The official also stated that more exhibitors will be announced in the next few weeks.

See also  "Honor of Kings: World" new developer log public combat real machine exposure-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

University of California science team: Aliens are expected...

Honor Magic 5 Pro unboxing and first impression...

Pot-headed man finally completes the All Enemy Valkyrie...

Netflix: Disable automatic trailer previews

FromSoftware’s new work “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm...

A compensation for the protection of nature

Design quiz games without worry GPT for Google...

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in the test: simply...

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gameplay Confirmed...

Think climate, species protection and social development together

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy